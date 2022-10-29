Crown Jewel 2022: Two new Title Matches set; Updated WWE PLE card

The tradition of WWE’s women superstars making history on the soil of Saudi Arabia will continue with Crown Jewel 2022 edition within a week from now. On the latest occasion, two female talents will compete in a stipulated environment.

As per the latest announcement from WWE, Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship in a Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel. This will be the first Women’s Match in Saudi Arabia with a stipulation added to it.

The rematch was set up after the returning Nikki Cross and her unhinged behavior caused Belair a non-title pin-fall loss to Bayley during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Thus, Bayley and Belair will continue the feud that’s been ongoing since Summerslam in August. Bayley pinned Belair in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle alongside her Damage CTRL buddies IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to earn a match at Extreme Rules but she came up short.

Also, Bayley and Belair’s latest upcoming bout would be the third-only Last Woman Standing Match in WWE main roster history.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair battled for Smackdown Women's Championship at the Evolution PLE in October 2018 in the first match of this genre while a few months later Natalya vs. Lacey Evans also went down on Raw in 2019 with the same stipulation.

Advertisement

Another huge match has been added to Crown Jewel 2022 as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will put their titles on the line against The Brawling Brutes - Ridge Holland and Butch.

Holland and Butch took on The Bloodline's Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa in the opening match of this week’s Smackdown. Due to a disagreement between Zayn and Jey, Butch was able to pin Jey with a roll-up and thereby earn the title match.

The Brawling Brutes and The Usos previously had a duel for the tag titles on the September 23 edition of Smackdown where The Brutes came up short after Imperium interfered and cost them the opportunity.

The Usos are currently standing at 467 days of their title reign since defeating The Mysterios to win the Smackdown Tag Team Championship at the 2021 Money in the Bank premium live event.

Earlier this year, they unified the Smackdown and Raw Tag Team Championships by defeating Team RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle on the May 20 edition of Smackdown.

The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel premium live event takes place next Saturday, November 5 at the MrSool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The updated match card for the show stands as follows after this week’s Smackdown,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul

– Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

– Last Woman Standing Match for WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland)

– Braun Strowman vs. Omos

– Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

– The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) (with Rhea Ripley) vs. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson)