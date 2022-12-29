Elimination Chamber 2023: Current Main Event plan for WWE PLE in February

Bengaluru, December 29: The intimidating Elimination Chamber structure is returning to WWE in February as part of the pay-per-view event named after the gimmick match, itself.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble marks the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania 39 while Elimination Chamber will serve as the final stop for WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39 in April.

Almost two months away on the WWE calendar, any match for the upcoming WWE Network Specials is yet to be announced but there's a rumour going around regarding the Men's Chamber match that could also serve as the Main Event of the PLE.

According to the reports from Xero News, the current plan is for GUNTHER to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against five Smackdown Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber. The five opponents for the champion could be:

- Braun Strowman

- Drew McIntyre

- LA Knight

- Ricochet

- Santos Escobar

GUNTHER has recently opened up about restoring the prestige of the Intercontinental Championship and WWE has been fulfilling his wish by portraying him as one dominant champion in recent memory.

With his Imperium buddies by his side, GUNTHER has already crossed 200 days as the reigning champion. He won the title on the June 10 episode of Smackdown, by defeating Ricochet.

Now, if WWE legit plans on having the Intercontinental Title defended inside the Elimination Chamber structure then the mid-card title's status will be upped, for sure. Back in 2015, the IC Title was defended inside the steel cage where Ryback won the belt.

As for the other matches for Elimination Chamber 2023, it's likely that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title against Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn since the PLE is scheduled from their home country of Canada.

Both the two potential challengers have prominently been featured on WWE TV in recent months. Especially, Zayn's efforts as The Honorary Uce and his involvement with the Bloodline earned praise from fans and critics.

Currently, the speculations suggest that Kevin Owens will be booked to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title at Royal Rumble while Sami Zayn could be the next in line for a title shot. However, nothing is finalized, as of this writing.

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, February 18, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This is the second time that the gimmick-based PLE will be hosted outside the USA.