Bengaluru, September 27: Making the speculations true, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be seen in action at Extreme Rules 2022, next month as he challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit" match that's officially set for the upcoming PPV.

In the main event of Raw, Matt Riddle got the win over Damian Priest via a jumping knee and a roll-up. Judgment Day - Priest, Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik then carried out a 4-on-1 attack on The Original Bro.

After Priest hit Riddle with the South of Heaven, Edge's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer charged down to the ring to a loud ovation from his home country fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada,

The Rated-R Superstar cut Priest and Balor in halves with two huge spears. Edge then took the mic and cut a passionate promo to issue the challenge for Extreme Rules.

"You have tried to finish me over and over, but I always come back. Even if it takes nine years, I always come back! I never quit. And Finn, I have a challenge for you. For the first time ever, Edge vs. Finn Balor in an I Quit Match at Extreme Rules."

After suffering an attack from Judgment Day, a couple of weeks ago, Edge was written off WWE TV. Several reports suggested that he could be kept off for at least a couple of months, but then WWE unveiled a poster of Extreme Rules with Edge on it to confirm that the veteran will be a part of it.

In another major announcement around the PLE, the RAW Women's Championship match between the champion, Bianca Belair and Bayley will be a Ladder Match.

The opening segment of Raw saw Bayley challenging Bianca to a Ladder match for the RAW Women's Championship which was accepted, right away. Bayley pinned Belair in a non-title tag team match at Clash at the Castle to earn the championship match opportunity.

The 2022 Extreme Rules premium live event takes place Saturday, October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The updated card for the show is given below:

- Extreme Rules Match For The SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

- Ladder Match For The RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

- "I Quit" Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor

- Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

- Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)