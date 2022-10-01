Extreme Rules 2022: Update on Main Event Match for WWE PLE

Bengaluru, October 1: Extreme Rules 2022 is living up to the shtick of the premium live event as each match from the card has a stipulation attached to it unlike last year where only one gimmick match was reserved.

That match featured Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules match and it also expectedly served as the expected main event bout of the night.

This year, however, the champion is not performing at the PLE leading to speculations about the marquee match of the night.

Xero News has provided some backstage updates on the match-card of the 'most extreme night of the year' stating that 6/7 matches are expected to go down on the show, meaning no further addition will be done in the lineup next week.

No Tag Team Title or Intercontinental Title defense is also projected by the source. As for the main event bout of Extreme Rules 2022, the source mentioned that WWE wants either Edge vs. Finn Balor or Bianca Belair vs. Bayley title match in that capacity.

"The Extreme Rules main event is a toss-up right now between Edge/Balor or Bianca/Bayley. I was told last night the current belief is whichever one doesn't main event will open the show. Fight Pit is in the middle of card (will be suspended and lowered)."

Heading into this week's Smackdown, WWE had also announced The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) vs. Imperium (Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci) in a Six-Man Tag Team Donnybrook Match.

This is possibly the final match to be announced for the October PLE where a good-old-fashioned brawl is expected under a no-holds-barred, no-disqualification capacity.

Besides, Sheamus is also scheduled to face GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Title on the Smackdown Season Premier set for October 7. These two competed in a championship match at Clash at the Castle that received a big round of applause from the fans.

The 2022 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event takes place Saturday, October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The confirmed match card for the night goes as follows:

- Extreme Rules Match For The SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

- Ladder Match For The RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (with DAMAGE CTRl's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY)

- "I Quit" Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor (with Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik)

- Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

- Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

- Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) vs. Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser)