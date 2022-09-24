Extreme Rules 2022: WWE announces Strap Match for PLE on Smackdown

One of the most exciting old-school gimmick matches in WWE history, Strap Match is coming back at the Extreme Rules event set for early October.

As announced on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre will take on Karrion Kross in a Strap Match on next month's pay-per-view. In the absence of Roman Reigns from the event, this match is likely to become the main event match for the show.

Over on SmackDown, McIntyre came to the ring with a leather strap wrapped around his fist to address the recent attacks of Karrion Kross on him from behind. In a promo segment, he announced that he will battle Kross in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules. The stipulation was chosen so that Kross can't run away from him.

Scarlett then came down the ramp, trying to distract McIntyre and thereby allowing Kross to attack him again from behind. McIntyre fought him off and beat him around the ring with the strap.

Scarlett appeared to save her husband from the beatdown by spraying a substance in his face (apparently a fireball presented by WWE graphics). McIntyre continued the beatdown until Scarlett dropped him from behind with a low blow.

Kross then threw the strap down onto McIntyre and passed out the top superstar with the Kross Jacket submission. Following this segment, WWE confirmed Kross vs McIntyre in a Strap Match for Extreme Rules.

The Strap match is touted to be one of the most hardcore stipulations innovated in WWE where Superstars are tied to each other with a strap. Over the years, WWE has also tweaked the gimmick by hosting Russian Chain Match, Samoan Strap Match, and Dog Collar Match.

The last time a Strap Match took place on WWE TV was on an episode of Raw in 2021 where Jaxson Ryker defeated Elias. John Cena and Rusev fought in a Russian Chain match at Extreme Rules 2015 while CM Punk competed against Umaga in a Samoan Strap match at Extreme Rules 2009. In December 2019, Roman Reigns fought Baron Corbin in a Dog Collar Match.

The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The updated match card for the PLE stands as follows following this week's Smackdown,

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs Drew McIntyre

Extreme Rules Match for WWE SmackDown Women’s Title

Liv Morgan (c) vs Ronda Rousey

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs Seth Rollins