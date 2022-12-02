Hall of Famer Nikki Bella features in WWEs newest reality TV show

Bengaluru, December 2: Nikki Bella alongside her sister Brie Bella changed the course for the WWE Women's Division, almost a decade ago when they started doing reality TV series and thereby fetched more mainstream eyes to WWE products.

After featuring in multiple seasons of Total Divas and then the spin-off series, Total Bellas, Nikki is now coming back with another brand new show centering on her life and wedding to be precise.

E Network shared the first trailer for WWE Hall of Famer's new series named "Nikki Bella Says I Do." After months of waiting, it's been announced that the four-part series about Bella's wedding and nuptials will premiere on E on January 26.

For the three following weeks, the show will air on weekly basis on Thursday nights. For those who don't know, Bella married her Dancing With The Stars co-star Artem Chigvintsev back in August in a secret ceremony in Paris, France.

The pair met when they featured in the famous dance competition show's 2017 edition. After months of dating, they got engaged two years later in July 2020. They also welcomed a child named Matteo Artemovich in August of that same year.

Before Artem, the elder of the Bella Twins was in a high-profile relationship with WWE Superstar John Cena. They were engaged to be married since WrestleMania 33. But the two eventually split in 2018 due to having different opinions on having children.

The entire relationship journey of Bella and Cena was televised through Total Divas and Total Bellas which was a huge hit among the WWE Universe. Even Artem's entry into Bella's life was also shown in the final season of Total Bellas.

Cena left the show after the breakup and he has since married Shay Shariatzadeh. They tied the knot back in 2020 and nowadays, he's not opposing the idea of having kids. Bella and Cena admittedly remain on good terms despite their past differences.

Apart from the "Nikki Bella says I Do" TV show, the former WWE Divas Champion will also be seen hosting a new celebrity game show for the USA Network, titled Barmageddon. Filmed from Shelton's Nashville bar Ole Red, this show will be airing from December 5 on the USA Network.

As for WWE in-ring competition, Nikki and Brie Bella - aka The Bella Twins were back for a one-off night during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match in January. This occurred despite their retirement in 2019 in an episode of Total Bellas.

The two former champions now admittedly want to have one last run in the WWE. They particularly want to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships since this is the one title that wasn't introduced during their tenure as active competitors.