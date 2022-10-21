Halloween Havoc 2022: Two new champions to be crowned at WWE PLE?

Bengaluru, Oct 21: WWE presents the latest edition of the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view/premium live event chronology, this weekend under the NXT banner. Unlike the past two years, the event won’t be a themed episode for NXTs weekly programming but a Peacock Specials for the United States fans and WWE Network Specials for everywhere else.

The old-school gimmick-based pay-per-view is expected to shake things up in a big way as the NXT brand goes through the fourth quarter of 2022 with two new champions onboard.

The betting odds for NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 have been published by BetOnline and it shows that Carmelo Hayes is the favourite to win the Fatal-5-Way NXT North American Championship Ladder Match and thereby capture the vacant championship.

Hayes, the 2020 NXT BreakOut Tournament Winner, has proven to be a trusted shoulder, and hence, WWE awarded him with two prior North American Title reigns. The latest win will make him the only three-time champion with the mid-card belt in NXT history.

In the scheduled NXT Championship Triple Threat Match, the reigning champion Bron Breakker is the favourite to go through yet another successful title defence and be on top of the food chain on WWE’s third brand.

Check out the updated betting odds provided by BetOnline for the NXT Halloween Havoc 2022

[the favourites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol]

Ambulance Match Winner

Julius Creed -600

Damon Kemp +350

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match Winner

Bron Breakker (c) -600

Ilja Dragunov +400

JD McDonagh +700

NXT North American Championship Fatal-5-Way Ladder Match

Wes Lee +100

Carmelo Hayes +200

Von Wagner +400

Nathan Frazier +500

Oro Mensah +800

Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal Match Winner

Grayson Waller -150

Apollo Crews +110

Weapons Wild Match Winner

Roxanne Perez -120

Cora Jade -120

Halloween Havoc 2022 will also see NXT Women’s Championship on the line as the champion Mandy Rose defends against Alba Fyre. Odds for this match haven’t been published but a few days ago Xero News informed that Mandy is main-roster-bound in due course.

In addition, GiveMeSport revealed that WWE Officials are also thinking of bringing Mandy's allies Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to the main roster meaning the entire Toxic Attraction faction could be arriving on Raw/Smackdown after the PLE.

With the first-ever main-roster Women’s WarGames match confirmed for Survivor Series, WWE reportedly wants Mandy and her Toxic Attraction buddies into the fray as they previously have the experience of competing inside the steel structure in NXT.

Hence, it makes sense that Alba Fyre ends the third-longest NXT Women’s Championship reign of Mandy Rose to become the new Queenpin of Tuesday Nights at the latest NXT Specials.

The 2022 NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, October 22. In India, the premium live event will be streaming, live through Sony TEN Network/Sony LIV OTT platform on Sunday, October 23 from 5:30 IST onwards.