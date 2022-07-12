The Great Khali accused of slapping toll plaza employee in Ludhiana, ex-WWE superstar alleges misbehaviour

Chandigarh, July 12: Former WWE superstar, The Great Khali, has been accused of slapping a toll plaza worker in Ludhiana but the legendary WWE wrestler has denied the charges and alleged that it was he who was the victim.

In a purported video of the incident which happened on Monday (July 11), The Great Khali, whose original name is Dalip Singh Rana, could be seen and heard having an argument with the workers at Ladhowal toll plaza but he couldn't be seen slapping anyone.

Rana was on his way to Karnal, Haryana from Jalandhar, Punjab when the incident occurred, police said, adding that no complaint was lodged by either of the two sides. After the video went viral on social media, Rana on Tuesday accused the toll plaza employees of misbehaving with him.

"Yesterday, toll plaza employees misbehaved with me and asked me to get down from the vehicle for getting a picture clicked with all of them and only then would they allow the vehicle to go," said Rana.

Rana demanded that the contractor of the toll plaza must take action against the erring employees so that they do not misbehave with any other celebrity. Rana also accused the employees of Ladhowal toll plaza of "blackmailing" him.

In the video, a toll plaza employee could be heard asking the former wrestler why he slapped his colleague when an identity proof was sought from him. "You were asked to show your ID card, show the ID card, the toll employee tells Rana to which he replies, "You are blackmailing me."

The employee then says We are not blackmailing you. Why did you slap him? Show the ID card if you have it. "I do not have an ID card," Rana can be heard saying in the clip. Meanwhile, a barricade was placed before Rana's vehicle to prevent him from leaving. The former wrestler, however, got out and pushed it away even as a toll plaza employee tried in vain to stop him. A police official then intervened and both sides could be heard putting forth their claims.