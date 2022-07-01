Logan Paul signs with WWE

New York, July 1: YouTube and social media star Logan Paul has signed a deal with WWE.

The 27-year-old appeared at WrestleMania 37 last year and made his in-ring debut at this year's event in April.

Paul announced on his personal Twitter account on Thursday that he has signed with the wrestling organisation, with the contract reported to run through until next year.

Paul Levesque, WWE's head of Global Talent Strategy and Development, tweeted: "I think it’s safe to say Logan Paul shocked the world with his abilities as a guest at WrestleMania.

"Just imagine what he'll do as a WWE Superstar. Congratulations and welcome!"

Paul shared a boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather prior to his run in WWE and lasted the full eight rounds, with no winner announced.

His younger brother, Jake Paul, has found success in boxing and is scheduled to fight Tommy Fury on August 6.