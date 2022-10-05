NXT Halloween Havoc 2022: Ambulance and Weapons Wild Match set for WWE PLE

Bengaluru, October 5: The current bitter rivals of the NXT roster will wreak havoc to culminate in their ongoing feuds at Halloween Havoc as two gimmick matches were confirmed for the upcoming WWE Network Specials during the latest weekly episode of NXT.

Damon Kemp and Diamond Mine member Julius Creed will compete against each another in an Ambulance Match at Halloween Havoc 2022. The added stipulation of the match says that if Julius loses the match then his brother Brutus Creed will have to leave NXT.

The match was announced during a promo session between Kemp and Diamond Mine on NXT. Kemp informed Julius that when he beats him, it'll be his brother to be gone from NXT. Before Julius could respond, Brutus accepted the match for him.

Then Julius came up with the idea of converting the match into an Ambulance Match, in response to how Kemp attacked and injured Diamond Mine's leader Roderick Strong.

Kemp himself is a former member of Diamond Mine who turned heel during The Creed Brothers' title match at NXT Worlds Collide, last month. Kemp was also the reason why Julius and Brutus ended up losing the NXT Tag Team Titles to Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson).

The long-ongoing feud between Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez is also likely to end at Halloween Havoc as the two bitter rivals will once again come to blows in a Weapons Wild Match.

On the season premiere episode of NXT on USA Network, the former best friends-turned-foes appeared as special guests on The Grayson Waller Effect talk-show, where Perez admitted she had to battle with "mixed emotions" at NXT Heatwave during her match against Jade.

Momentary hesitations from Perez allowed Jade to hit a double underhook DDT onto a kendo stick for the pin-fall win, that night. But Waller informed Perez will get a chance to seek redemption and that both she and Jade will choose their opponents in two singles matches on NXT in a few weeks.

Plus, there was a second announcement by Waller which stated that Perez vs. Jade will go down at Halloween Havoc and the match capacity will be decided by a "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal" stipulation.

Waller then proceeded to the ramp to spin the wheel and it was revealed that the two fierce competitors will be involved in a Weapons Wild Match at the PLE. Soon after the announcement, Perez and Jade got involved in a brawl, and the security team had to arrive at the scene to separate them.

The 2022 NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event takes place Saturday, October 22 and it will air, live on Peacock and WWE Network. The current match card for the night goes as follows:

- Unified NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

- NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Axiom or Nathan Frazer

- Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

- Ambulance Match: Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp (If Julius loses, Brutus Creed will have to leave NXT)