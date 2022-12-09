Roman Reigns ranks No. 6 in terms of combined world title reigns in WWE

Bengaluru, December 9: Roman Reigns has been the top-most champion in WWE for over 2 years now. At first, he won the Universal Title and then unified the belt with the WWE Title to reach an untouchable spot.

At this point, Roman Reigns has crossed 830 days as the Universal Champion while his run with the WWE Championship/Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has also reached 250 days.

With the lengthy title reign continuing, The Head of the Table ranks number-6 on the list of most combined days as a World Champion in WWE history unlike being the number-4 on the list that WWE often promotes.

To prove the above info, WWFOldSchool has published the list of the most lengthy world title reigns in the history of WWE (This list includes the WWF/E Championship, the retired World Heavyweight Championship, and the current Universal Championship) and it's given below:

1. Bruno Sammartino

Number of reigns as World Champion in WWWF/WWF/WWE: 2

Number of days as World Champion in WWWF/WWF/WWE: 4,040

2. Hulk Hogan

Number of reigns as World Champion in WWWF/WWF/WWE: 6

Number of days as World Champion in WWWF/WWF/WWE: 2,188

3. Bob Backlund

Number of reigns as World Champion in WWWF/WWF/WWE: 2

Number of days as World Champion in WWWF/WWF/WWE: 2,138

4. Brock Lesnar

Number of reigns as World Champion in WWWF/WWF/WWE: 10

Number of days as World Champion in WWWF/WWF/WWE: 1,514

5. John Cena

Number of reigns as World Champion in WWWF/WWF/WWE: 16

Number of days as World Champion in WWWF/WWF/WWE: 1,409

6. Roman Reigns

Number of reigns as World Champion in WWWF/WWF/WWE: 6

Number of days as World Champion in WWWF/WWF/WWE: 1,260

At WWE Payback on August 30, 2020, Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend Bray Wyatt to win the Universal Championship.

Then at WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022, he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and thus became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion where he unified the two top world titles in the company.

The initial belief was that Roman Reigns would lose the Undisputed Title to Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in the UK, but that didn't happen despite the latter being the top babyface figure on the WWE roster.

According to the reports of Wrestling News, the current creative head in WWE, Triple H is sticking with his predecessor Vince McMahon's original plan for Roman and that's to let him enter WrestleMania 39 as the dual champion for the dream match against The Rock.