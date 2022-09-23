Royal Rumble 2023: Spoiler on two top WWE Superstars return at PLE

Bengaluru, September 23: Royal Rumble 2023 will kickstart things for the biggest Premium Live Event of the year, WrestleMania 39 under the bright lights of Hollywood, California.

As always, a couple of massive returns are expected to happen at the WWE PLE to shake things up for the Biggest Event of the Year.

A report from WWFOldSchool states that former WWE Champion Randy Orton and former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes will make their much-anticipated returns to WWE Programme at the 35th annual Royal Rumble event.

Since his return to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes had become one of the mainstays of Monday Night Raw. In fact, that surprise show-up moment after a gap of more than seven years also received the ESPY Award, earlier this year.

'The Son of Plumber' then had the rivalry-of-the-year with Seth Rollins to elevate himself to the main event picture only to get shelved due to an injury. He tore his pectoral muscle during training sessions for the Hell in a Cell match against Rollins.

As fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback, Cody Rhodes shed light on the matter while speaking during the San Diego Comic-Con. He sounded pretty positive about delivering another mesmerizing returning moment at Royal Rumble, next year.

"My Royal Rumble stats are top 10, they're phenomenal. So if I was to come back at that event, there is a chance I could actually get up in the top five and I'm all about that .... You never know! We'll see."

On the other hand, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury since he and Riddle, together known as Team RK-Bro lost the Raw Tag Team Championships to The Usos in a Tag Team Title Unification Match. After the match, The Bloodline viciously attacked Orton to write him off WWE's storyline perspective.

Orton reportedly needed surgery to fix his issue which appeared to be more severe than many fans initially believed. A report from Fightful also confirmed that the injury is worse than anticipated and that the top superstar could miss the rest of the year.

"We're told that things have gotten progressively worse, and WWE fears that Orton will be forced to undergo a surgery. WWE sources that we spoke to said that if that happens, Orton would likely be out of action the rest of 2022. Thus far the exact injury is unknown."

WWE's creative team is not including The Viper in any future plans as PWInsider further reported that he's been given extended time off to heal the bruises from his 20-year-long wrestling career.

However, the insider belief is that Orton alongside his former Legacy stablemate, Cody Rhodes will be 100% ready to return by the time the Road to WrestleMania 39 begins at Royal Rumble.

WWE recently announced that the 2023 edition of Royal Rumble will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, January 28, 2023. This will be the 4th time that the Big-Four Premium Live Event will be held in San Antonio while Alamodome will get to host the show for the 3rd time.