Royal Rumble 2023: Update on surprise returns set for WWE PLE

Bengaluru, January 20: Royal Rumble 2023 is almost seven days away in the WWE calendar and there are some big names being rumoured to make their presence felt on the show that totally revolves around the returns.

The biggest one of them should have been Cody Rhodes who's been out of action for more than six months from now but WWE confirmed the return ahead of the Rumble during this week's episode of Raw.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, they asked a source in the WWE about the reason behind announcing Cody for the match instead of keeping it a secret.

It was revealed that Cody's return at Royal Rumble was out a long time ago and the comeback expectation was so high that it never was a "surprise return" in the first place. Besides, the WWE Officials are reportedly "more than pleased" with the other surprises planned for the event.

That brings us to the surprise entrances into the Rumble as PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to make his comeback alongside his wife, also a WWE Hall of Famer Beth Pheonix.

The Rater-R Superstar was last seen in his "I Quit Match" loss against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules back in October. Beth also suffered a brutal attack at the hands of Judgment Day on the same night and the real-life couple is possibly coming for vengeance.

Advertisement

At this point, Edge and Beth are scheduled to perform at the Elimination Chamber PLE in February and it makes sense that they will be inserted into WWE programming, prior to that. There's no update on whether they'll participate in the Men's and Women's Rumble matches, respectively.

PWInsider added that Logan Paul, who injured his knee at Crown Jewel 2022 during his match against Roman Reigns, is also speculated to return at Royal Rumble only if he is fully recovered by that time.

Another WWE Raw talent, Doudrop should also be back "around that time as well". Recovering from illness, the Women's Rumble match seemed a perfect place for the former NXT UK Superstar to find her way back into WWE's red brand.

Former WWE Divas & Women's Champion, Michelle McCool was also expected to enter this year's Royal Rumble match. However, she admitted on Twitter that WWE never contacted her to compete in the match. She previously entered the 2018 and 2022 editions.

Being a show in her home state, another former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle has also expressed her wish to enter the 30-women Rumble match. But neither WWE nor any of the sources have confirmed her presence.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event takes place, Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The current match card for the show goes as follows:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

- Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

- Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss (stipulation TBA by Bliss)

- Men's Royal Rumble Match: Rey Mysterio, GUNTHER, Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Omos, Cody Rhodes, and 19 Superstars TBA

- Women's Royal Rumble Match: Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Candice LaRae, Rhea Ripley, and 26 Superstars TBA