Royal Rumble 2023: Update on The Rock’s grand return at WWE PLE

Bengaluru, December 8: Over the past several months, it's been reported that WWE wants to conduct the much-anticipated The Rock vs. Roman Reigns bout in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 39/WrestleMania Hollywood.

There've been speculations that Roman Reigns will enter WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and The Rock will face him for the title as the challenger in a battle to be remembered for ages.

Rumours also suggest that The Rock could earn a title match by winning the Men's Royal Rumble 2023 match. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE Officials have discussed the idea of The Rock winning the 30-men battle royal in recent times.

"The idea we heard regarding a discussion and nothing more, like I said, it's been talked about as a pie-in-the-sky is a surprise No. 30 entrant and winning. It could be something only a few people know but as best we can tell there is nothing official to it right now past a rumor."

It's been added by the source that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself wanted to wrestle in his last match at 'Mania in Los Angeles if he could do it and this year comes up with the best possible scenario for him to return to action in the final match of his career.

Ringside News also reached out to confirm The Rock's current Royal Rumble status and received the news that both WWE and the Hollywood Superstar's camps are still nurturing the possibilities.

"There are ideas for Rock in Rumble, ideas for Rock not in Rumble, ideas for Rock to show up elsewhere besides the Rumble. Nothing is etched in stone until a deal is reached."

The source added that The Great One is yet to be booked in Royal Rumble and any news about him appearing at the event should be considered "fake news" as nothing has been settled.

Many WWE Officials believe that The Rock is likely to return for WrestleMania Hollywood for his final match since time is quickly running out for him. Just a month after Wrestlemania 39, he will turn 51, and moving further it won't be ideal for him to feature in the main event scene.

As for the current creative direction for Roman Reigns, it appears that Kevin Owens will be challenging the Head of the Table for his titles at Royal Rumble while Sami Zayn is also said to be in line for a title match opportunity.

The 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28. Bianca Belair's Raw Women's title defense is the only confirmed match for the night, as of this writing.