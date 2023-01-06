Royal Rumble 2023: WWE possibly spoils big return with official poster reveal

Bengaluru, January 6: The WrestleMania 39 season will get underway with the first premium live event of the year - Royal Rumble 2023, which is approximately three weeks away and is expected to see some major returns.

It's a known fact that WWE wants to have a Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39 - Night Two.

But to do so, The Rock needs to be secured for this match as well as for the build-up from his busy schedule. It's very much possible that he comes back on TV at Royal Rumble to win the Men's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant.

This will automatically earn him a match against Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship and thereby also book the confirmed main event match for 'Mania.

WWE has now released the official poster for Royal Rumble 2023 which can be seen below and they apparently wanted to tease a big comeback idea with it.

The speculation following the poster release is that WWE must have ruined The Rock's surprise return as they have added the electricity theme in the background. After all, he's often dubbed "the most electrifying man in all of entertainment."

Advertisement

Previous reports noted how The Great One was yet to be confirmed by the WWE for a Rumble-cum-Mania appearance since he will have to be involved with the XFL re-launch project starting in February. But we assume the company must have received some positive news regarding this situation.

If the company can't have The Rock onboard for WrestleMania 39, then Cody Rhodes should be the one to have the Royal Rumble victory as the backup plan calls for him to face The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed Title in the main event match.

Recently, while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about Rhodes' return to WWE where it was revealed that this one shouldn't happen in a surprise capacity.

WWE has already decided to release a vignette to hype things up around Rhodes' return. Thereby, it is evident that the company will not be entertaining the fans with a surprise return at the Royal Rumble as they are already aware of the news.

"I had always figured that Cody Rhodes' return would be a surprise at the Royal Rumble, but it's absolutely not going to be, as they're doing a multi-part series building up his return."

The 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event is set to take place Saturday, January 28 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight Pitch Black Match is the only confirmed bout on the PLE card.