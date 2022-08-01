Summerslam 2022: List of records and interesting statistics from WWE PLE

Bengaluru, August 1: Under the leadership of a new creative head in Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Summerslam 2022 literally over-delivered, according to the fans and critics.

Never-before-seen spots and interesting booking made the seventh outing between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, the best one in their eight-year-long rivalry.

Obviously, Reigns defeating Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match, filled with bedlam has been the prime highlight of Summerslam 2022.

Prior to this ruckus, Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan scored a controversial victory over Ronda Rousey while Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to retain after which Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY returned as a trio.

Like most other Big-Four WWE Premium Live Events, Summerslam 2022 also produced some records and its own interesting statistics that have been jotted down in the below list:

– Out of his 11 Summerslam matches, Brock Lesnar has main-evented nine of them which is more than anyone in WWE history.

His opponents in those main events are as follows:

2002 vs. The Rock

2012 vs. Triple H

2014 vs. John Cena

2015 vs. The Undertaker

2016 vs. Randy Orton

2017 vs. Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe & Braun Strowman

2018 vs. Roman Reigns

2019 vs. Seth Rollins

2022 vs. Roman Reigns

– The 2022 Summerslam Main Event was the first time ever that a Last Man Standing Match closed out/took place at the summer premium live event.

– This match also marked Brock Lesnar’s first-ever participation in a Last Man Standing match which he came up short. With that, he had also lost three straight matches against Roman Reigns (Crown Jewel 2021 Main Event, Wrestlemania 38 Night Two Main Event, and Summerslam 2022 Main Event).

– Roman Reigns, on the other hand, ended the rivalry against Brock Lesnar with a 4-2 score. The Tribal Chief has also surpassed the 700th-day landmark of his title reign which is also the longest in the modern era of the WWE.

– Liv Morgan made history by becoming the first woman to pin Ronda Rousey, twice in the WWE. 'The Miracle Kid’ cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey during last month’s Money in the Bank PLE, to win her maiden championship in the first place.

– Ronda Rousey suffered the overall fourth pin-fall loss of her WWE career and third of 2022. Her pin-fall losses happened at Wrestlemania 35 against Becky Lynch, Wrestlemania 38 against Charlotte Flair, Money in the Bank 2022, and Summerslam 2022 against Liv Morgan.

– Summerslam 2022 was the 35th installment under the WWE event’s chronology and for the first time ever it didn’t take place in its usual slot of August but rather on July 30.

– The Usos retained their Undisputed Tag Team Titles over The Street Profits on the 376th day of their title reign to become the only team to successfully defend the same titles on two consecutive Summerslam events.

– Overall, five returns (WWE Hall of Famers Edge & Kane, former Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley, former NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) took place on Summerslam 2022 which is the highest count in the event’s history.

– Mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee Glen Jacobs aka WWE Legend Kane officially announced that 48,449 fans were in attendance for the 2022 SummerSlam while Wrestling Observer claimed that around 38,000 spectators entered the venue, Nissan Stadium.