Summerslam 2022: Three more matches added to WWE Premium Live Event

Bengaluru, July 19: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch Raw Women's Title rematch has officially been added to the WWE Summerslam 2022 match card after what transpired on last night’s episode of Raw.

The penultimate red brand edition before Summerslam opened with a promo by Becky Lynch, who claimed that WWE backstage officials informed her that she would face the winner of the scheduled Raw Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Carmella.

Belair then came out to take a swipe at Becky before Carmella and Becky launched an attack on her ahead of the title match. Despite being attacked, she defeated Carmella to retain in a match where the stipulation was if Belair loses by Count-Out again then she will lose the Title.

After kicking out of an X-Factor move, Belair planted Mella with her KOD finisher to pick up a dominant win in the rematch. After the successful title defense, Belair vs. Becky for the Raw Women’s Title was officially announced for Summerslam.

In the main event segment of Monday Night Raw, The Miz vs. Logan Paul was also confirmed for The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Miz held Miz TV with special guest Logan Paul where the latter challenged him to a match at SummerSlam 2022.

Miz stated he protected Logan at WrestleMania 38 since he isn’t ready for a one-on-one match in the WWE. Logan then led the fans to break out with a 'Tiny Balls’ chant after which Miz accepted the challenge to make the match, official.

After this, the two engaged in a brawl as Ciampa would come out to help Miz in taking out Logan. But the MMA-turned-YouTuber managed to escape the ring and a beatdown. He will now be there on WWE MSG Raw to host his own talk-show, next week.

Speaking of a talk show, The KO Show hosted by Kevin Owens was back on Raw’s July 18 episode with special guest Riddle. Owens revealed in this segment that Seth Rollins vs. Riddle will take place at SummerSlam 2022.

KO also offered to be in Riddle’s corner so that they could form Team Bro-KO. But Riddle denied that idea. As a result, Owens proceeded to attack him with Rollins assisting him. The segment ended with Rollins hitting a Curb Stomp on Riddle.

WWE Summerslam 2022 Premium Live Event takes place on July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Overall, eight matches have been confirmed for the night following this week’s Raw. The current match card for the PLE stands as follows:

– Last Man Standing Match For The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

– RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Mr. Money In The Bank Theory

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Street Profits (Jeff Jarrett will be the Special Guest Referee)

– Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

– The Miz vs. Logan Paul

– Happy Corbin vs. Pat McAfee