Survivor Series 2022 WarGames: Spoiler on lengthy title reign ending before WWE PLE

Bengaluru, September 30: WWE has recently announced major changes to the format of the 36th annual edition of Survivor Series premium live event set within two months from now.

The November classic will feature two WarGames matches for the first-time in history featuring main roster players of the company. A Men's WarGames match and a Women's WarGames match have already been confirmed and this calls for more superstar insertions into the PLE card to fill up the deck.

It'll not be an easy task for the WWE Creative Team to set up the Women's WarGames match given the thinness of the roster. Hence, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Toxic Attraction members, Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne's main roster call-up is being discussed.

"There has at least been talk of Gigi Dolin & Jacey Jayne moving to the main roster. It's been talked about for a while."

GiveMeSport has also confirmed the plan while Xero News added that the leader of the Toxic Attraction - Mandy Rose is also expected to be brought back to the main roster along with her tag team partners.

Mandy Rose has been the NXT Women's Champion since the 2021 Halloween Havoc. Going by the below update from Xero News, it appears that her title reign is in jeopardy and it should end before the final WWE Big-Four PLE.

"Mandy will be joining them. She is due to drop the belt before Survivor Series. There was a pitch for them to be a part of the War Games Match (at Survivor Series 2022)."

At present, Mandy Rose is scheduled to face Alba Fyre (fka Kay Lee Ray from NXT UK) over the Unified NXT Women's Championship at the 2022 Halloween Havoc on October 22. The belief is that Fyre could defeat Rose for the title making way for the latter to go back to the main roster.

Dolin and Jayne will certainly accompany her to either Raw/Smackdown as they've already taken part in a couple of random tag team matches in recent times on the blue brand. This time around, Toxic Attraction will start performing as permanent members of the mainstay scene in WWE.

The heel trio was part of the second Women's WarGames match that took place under the NXT banner, last year and it makes absolute sense to insert the experienced performers into the fray when the barbaric structure returns as part of the mainstay scene of WWE this fall.

The 2022 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event takes place Saturday, November 26th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The event streaming live on Peacock/WWE Network will be the final PLE in WWE's calendar for this year.