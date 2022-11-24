Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Spoiler on top WWE Superstar’s mega return

Bengaluru, November 24: "THE MAN is coming around" at Survivor Series WarGames!

Going by the latest reports from reliable sources, multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch is on her way back to WWE TV in time for the final pay-per-view of the year, possibly on November 25th edition of Smackdown.

This Saturday (November 26) night at the TD Garden in Boston, WWE will host two WarGames matches for the first time in the history of the main roster.

In the Women's Division WarGames match, DAMAGE CTRL (Bayley and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY), Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley will take on Team Bianca - RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a mystery member.

As noted by Belair during this past episode of Raw on Monday Night that the name of their mystery partner will be revealed on WWE Smackdown this Friday less than just 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames contest.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," which keeps her "in the pole position" to be revealed as the fifth and final member of Belair's WarGames team.

The report added that the other speculated names in the mystery capacity such as Naomi, Charlotte Flair, or Sasha Banks aren't currently slated to be at Survivor Series to join Team Bianca. All three women have been absent from WWE TV since May but there's no confirmed update available on their return.

That's not the case with Becky Lynch who is reportedly clear to make her in-ring comeback from an injury. Additionally, Fightful Select has mentioned that there were discussions at one point to have the longest-reigning Raw Women's Champion on Bianca's team as the mystery member.

"Lynch was discussed and planned as the fifth partner in the Survivor Series War Games match that has been speculated for quite some time. As is often the case in pro wrestling, creative plans can absolutely change.

Several members of the new WWE regime are excited to work with Becky without her being under the auspices of Vince McMahon's booking."

Becky Lynch separated her shoulder during her loss to Bianca Belair at Summerslam over the Raw Women's Championship. She turned babyface after that match by joining Belair in her confrontation against Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

Originally, Lynch was planned to provide backup to Belair for her feud against DAMAGE CTRL members if not the injury occurred at Summerslam. From that storyline perspective, Lynch's potential unveiling as Belair's teammate would make a ton of sense as the two women officially buried the hatchet the night after SummerSlam.

That night, Big Time Becks confirmed her shoulder injury and brought back "The Man" persona to solidify the babyface turn. Also, she was written off TV after being ambushed by DAMAGE CTRL, the same team that Belair and her buddies are set to collide with at WarGames.

Lynch has her own scores to settle with the heel faction and what better place to do it other than inside the unforgiving steel cage structure? Hence, we expect WWE Universe to explode with joy when the top superstar enters the WarGames fray, this Friday night.

Also, the assumption is that the returnee will be assigned to the Smackdown brand, as several reports are claiming that WWE plans on doing Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, in one of the main events of WrestleMania 39 in April.