Survivor Series WarGames 2022: WWE announce new match & WarGames participants

Bengaluru, November 15: Two of the original members of the infamous Bullet Club in the professional wrestling circuit will lock horns at WWE Survivor Series: WarGame within two weeks of time in what appears to be a major treat for the fans.

During the latest episode of Raw, multiple segments involving The O.C. and Judgment Day faction were shown. In one of those, AJ Styles finally laid down a challenge to Finn Balor for a singles matchup at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Later the night, Balor accepted the challenge during a backstage interview with Byron Saxton just before his United States Championship match against Seth Rollins in the main event of Raw. After this, WWE officially announced this dream matchup for the upcoming WWE Network Specials.

During the above-mentioned US Title Match, Judgment Day and The O.C. got involved in a ringside brawl. AJ took time to trip Balor from a top rope move and thus allowed Rollins to connect with the Curb Stomp to secure the pin-fall win.

This incident will certainly amp up the ongoing rivalry between Balor and Styles as they finally head into a one-on-one matchup. They previously had a PPV match but that had to go down with any sort of buildups.

Finn Balor and AJ Styles delivered an incredible but at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event on October 22, 2017. On that night, Balor was originally slated to face Bray Wyatt in a singles encounter.

However, Wyatt had to pull out of the show due to illness. Styles then flew from WWE's South America tour to attend TLC and digest a loss at the hands of Balor's demonic persona. But Style's professional efforts on that night earned praise.

In more news from Survivor Series: WarGames, Team DAMAGE CTRL got their fifth and final member for the Women's WarGames match while Team Bianca got their fourth member.

In a backstage segment, DAMAGE CTRL asked Mia Yim to join their side at WarGames. Then in a match, IYO SKY defeated Dana Brooke after which Yim came out on the ramp to let the heel faction know that she decided to join Team Bianca Belair for WarGames, instead.

DAMAGE CTRL seemed upset with Yim's decision but then in another backstage segment, Rhea Ripley agreed to join them at WarGames.

Yim hammered away at Ripley with a Kendo Stick a week ago during her return to the WWE and now Ripley seemingly wants payback.

The 2022 Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event takes place Saturday, November 26th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The updated match card for the show following Rawstands as follows:

- 5-on-5 Women's Division WarGames Match: Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and TBA participant vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

- Smackdown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs Shotzi

- AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

- 5-on-5 Men's Division WarGames Match: Participants TBA