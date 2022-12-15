Top WWE Superstar Mandy Rose released from contract; possible reason revealed

Bengaluru, December 15: In what appears to be a shocking move on WWE's part, Mandy Rose, a top talent from the NXT brand is no more under their banner as the latest reports claim that she's been released by the company.

As seen on the latest episode of WWE NXT on December 13, Mandy lost her NXT Women's Championship to the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match winner from NXT Deadline premium live event, Roxanne Perez.

Many were surprised by the sudden takeaway of the title from the face of the NXT Women's division. Now, it appears that the end of the 413-day title reign also drew the finishing line of her WWE tenure.

Sean Ross Sapp was the first to report that WWE has now released Mandy Rose from the contract. While nothing was stated, officially by the WWE regarding this matter, Rose posting content on third-party platforms going beyond WWE protocols dragged her to the dead end.

"WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her BrandArmy page (similar to OnlyFans). They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal."

As observed on social media, The Toxic Attraction leader's private videos without clothes on in her swimming pool were leaked just around when she lost her NXT Women's Title to Perez, adding fuel to the above speculations.

During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that Mandy was making "more money" from these contents than the money she was receiving through her WWE contract.

While the capacity of her exact WWE deal is unknown, it's certain that she was under a WWE main roster deal despite being a champion on the NXT brand. This was due to the fact that she was originally a Raw-branded Superstar before being sent to NXT in July 2021.

Fightful Select further added that the third-longest reigning NXT Women's Champion knew that her content on the third-party website could get her into trouble. But she didn't expect to get fired.

"We've learned that in recent months, Mandy had indicated to others that she realized the content and nature of her page could get her in trouble with management."

Real-name Amanda Rose Saccomanno, Mandy first joined WWE during the sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015 and secured the second overall place behind the winner from the women's side Sara Lee.

WWE signed a five-year deal with her as she worked on NXT for several years before being called up to Monday Night Raw in 2017. She was never a champion on Raw/Smackdown but her feud with real-life friend Sonya Deville, and then a romance angle with Otis was much discussed.

Mandy became a dominant force after NXT was converted to NXT 2.0 due to her long title reign and The Toxic Attraction faction she created with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The latter duo was seemingly heartbroken on social media now that their mentor is gone from WWE.