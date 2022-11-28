Update on International WWE Live Event planned for India in January 2023

Bengaluru, November 28: WWE Universe members of India should gear up to see their favorite Superstars live in action in the country within a couple of months from now. If reports are to be believed then a WWE show is in the pipeline.

According to updates from WrestleVotes, WWE is in talks to hold a "major show" in India in the third week of January, but the venue of the event was not disclosed.

"I'm told there was chatter last night backstage at RAW of an 'international live event' taking place on Wednesday January 18th or Thursday Jan 19th. With location still TBD. No word on if this event is for TV or not," read the update from WrestleVotes.

While no additional information was stated by WrestleVotes, in an update from SK Wrestling, "a grand scale" was noted in Hyderabad, Telangana. The TBD venue will have both Indian and international talent on the card.

Drew McIntyre is one particular WWE roster member who is considered to be a "lock" for the event. The top Smackdown Superstar recently visited India for a Bollywood project and he was reportedly vocal about bringing WWE, here.

Neither WWE nor Sony Sports Network, the broadcaster of WWE programming have revealed the true purpose behind McIntyre's India visit. Per social media updates, he'd be collaborating with some top names from Bollywood like Varun Dhawan or John Abraham.

Given his popularity in India, we could assume that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would also be a part of this upcoming event but it should be reminded that The Tribal Chief only works selected live events these days.

Roman previously worked WWE Live Events that took place in India in 2016 and 2017. Last year, WWE dedicated a show for Indian fans that was main-evented by the then WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. Interestingly, it was a taped show in the US.

As per the above-mentioned timeline, the January show scheduled in India should be a non-televised live event/house show as WWE has Royal Rumble premium live event set from San Antonio, Texas during that timespan.

For those who don't know, WWE has the number-one fanbase from India, going by the viewer numbers for their weekly TV show. WrestleMania 38 shattered all the previous viewership records and since then WWE reportedly wanted to do something special for the Indian fans.

Under the creative supervision of Triple H, WWE is anyway planning more international shows in countries like India and Australia as stated in their quarterly press conference regarding finance. Now, we wait for official confirmation from the company about the January show.