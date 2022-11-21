WrestleMania 39: John Cena fuels speculation of big match against celebrity WWE star

Bengaluru, November 21: The last-ever franchise player of the WWE, John Cena is away from in-ring competition for almost one and a half years. After missing out on two consecutive WrestleManias in recent times, he could return in time for the Show of Shows.

Fans have been waiting to see The Cenation Leader back in action since last summer and if reports are to be believed that it should happen at WrestleMania 39. According to WrestleVotes, his next match is expected to take place at the show being dubbed WrestleMania Hollywood.

"WrestleMania is still WrestleMania and it's in Los Angeles. If Cena is legitimately trying to be 'the next Rock' you should perform at WrestleMania in Hollywood, and I think he'll be there and I think it'll be wrestling. I'll leave it at that."

It was noted that despite the retirement of former CEO Vince McMahon, the relationship between WWE and John Cena remains stronger and he's only a phone call away from competing in a match if his movie scheduled permits.

Logan Paul saw the report by WrestleVotes and teased facing Cena by posting a double-eye emoji on it on Twitter. Then on his Impaulsive Podcast, Paul proceeded to reveal that he actually pitched a match against Cena to the current Head of the WWE Creative, Triple H.

"I think me versus John Cena would break the Internet. And I texted Triple H right away. I said, 'Do you want to break the Internet again?' That's a dream match-up, dude, at WrestleMania in L.A. next year on my birthday."

John Cena then took to Instagram to post an image of Stone Cold with Logan Paul's face imposed on it to fuel up the speculation on their mega match, possibly at WrestleMania 39. The photo has "Stone Cold Someday" written on it.

There is no confirmed update on what WWE plans to do with Cena but given that WrestleMania takes place in Hollywood, next year, it's likely that a movie star like him will be needed on the card in some capacity.

The 16-Time WWE World Heavyweight Champion returned to WWE last year at Money In The Bank to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Then he faced Reigns for the Universal Title in the main event of SummerSlam 2021 and lost which marked his final televised match.

John missed WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, but he was back on WWE Raw on the June 27 episode to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his WWE TV debut. Afterward, he noted that he was by far not done with competition in WWE.

As for Logan Paul, Roman Reigns defeated him to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Fans were impressed by Logan's in-ring performance as he took the top champion to his limit.

Paul is currently out of action due to multiple injuries that he suffered during that match against The Tribal Chief but he is trying to heal things up as quickly as possible to be a part of the WrestleMania 39 season.

WrestleMania 39 takes place on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. No Superstars or matches have been confirmed for the grand event, as it stands.