WrestleMania 39: Latest update on Brock Lesnar’s match at WWE PLE

Bengaluru, January 2: On the Road to WrestleMania 39, WWE has to chalk out several plans around their top Superstars and the list of targeted matches will certainly contain Brock Lesnar who is considered the biggest box-office attraction of them all.

Many believed that his last appearance and fluke win over Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel had automatically set up the third encounter between the two at WrestleMania 39 but that match could be preponed to Royal Rumble, later this month.

That being said, WWE is considering a fresh opponent for The Beast Incarnate for the Show of Shows. According to a previous report from Wrestling News, Lesnar has reportedly been planned to get paired with the Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

"WrestlingNews.co was told that Lesnar vs. GUNTHER is one of the matches listed internally for the show. GUNTHER has talked about wanting the match because he feels that a match with Lesnar would present the biggest possible challenge for him."

GUNTHER is the Intercontinental Champion on Smackdown while Brock Lesnar is a talent listed on Raw. There is no update on how WWE plans to bring them together on TV heading into WrestleMania Hollywood.

Besides, fans have been asking whether his bout against Lesnar will be contested for the IC title as GUNTHER is currently the champion. In an update, Xero News stated that the rumoured match isn't likely to happen in a title match capacity.

"The belief backstage is Lesnar vs. Gunther would not be for the Intercontinental Title. BUT If it's not Lesnar vs. Gunther, we may not even get that Chamber match, as Lashley vs. Lesnar 3 is still being spoke about for WrestleMania 39. Internally, it has not been 100% decided yet."

As reported earlier, the current plan is for GUNTHER to defend the Intercontinental Championship against the following 5 Smackdown Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber on February 18, 2023, at the Elimination Chamber PLE:

- Braun Strowman

- Drew McIntyre

- LA Knight

- Ricochet

- Santos Escobar

The general belief is that GUNTHER will drop his IC Title during this Chamber Match to further solidify the fact that he's booked to compete against a 10-time world champion at WrestleMania 39.

Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER (fka WALTER from NXT) has been a dream match for the WWE Universe for years, mainly due to their protected status on TV.

Lesnar has been the longest-reigning Universal Champion while GUNTHER has also been the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion of his time to cement their legacies. Down the road, Roman Reigns broke their records with his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign.