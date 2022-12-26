Wrestlemania 39: Latest update on John Cena & The Rock’s status at WWE PLE

Bengaluru, Dec 26: Wrestlemania 39 is being billed as Wrestlemania Hollywood as the biggest WWE Premium Live Event of the year will emanate under the bright lights of Hollywood, California at the SoFi Stadium on April 2 and 3, 2023.

The popular belief is that the top WWE Superstars to make it big in Hollywood – The Rock and John Cena will definitely appear at the Show of Shows let alone be competing in marquee matches on the show.

To fuel the speculations up, John Cena is returning to WWE programming on the December 30 episode of Smackdown. He will team up with Kevin Owens to take on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

Some of the recent reports have recently informed that the 16-time World Champion might not be able to work WrestleMania 39, as he will be busy filming a movie in Australia in February and March. Hence, there’s no way that he could get involved in the build-up for his match.

In an update, Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Cena is working to get his WWE schedule cleared to be involved in the Show of Shows in some capacity,

“The belief is that Cena will be working WrestleMania, but what we were told is that he’s working on his schedule to make sure it works, but the belief is that he’ll get it done. Cena will be unavailable to WWE through most of February and March due to filming a movie outside the US.”

The Cenation Leader has already missed the past two Wrestemanias due to his movie schedule. His last match at the Grandest Stage of Them All was during the 36th edition where he was featured in a cinematic bout against The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Mainstream Celebrity Logan Paul is rumoured to be his opponent at Wrestlemania 39. The likes of United States Champion Austin Theory and LA Knight are also being considered by the WWE Officials.

As for The Rock, The Observer reports that his mega match against Roman Reigns is neither “off the boards” nor “a lock” for Wrestlemania. The uncertain situation called for “backup plans” to be “put in place” although it’s unclear if WWE has made any decisions regarding this.

The report also mentioned that The Great One is yet to “make up his mind” about his WWE return and the decision should be made “just before the Rumble.” In case of his no-showing, Cody Rhodes is the most likely to step up and challenge Reigns for the undisputed title.

The Rock does have some free time from his busy movie schedule in early 2023 but that’s due to the XFL re-launch program, the company he acquired from WWE owner Vince McMahon.