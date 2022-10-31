WrestleMania 39: Money in the Bank Ladder Matches returning to WWE PLE?

Bengaluru, October 31: Money in the Bank is the most popular show in WWE's calendar just after the regular Big-Four events (WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series). But in changed circumstances, WWE may not renew it in 2023.

The company will shake things up in their pay-per-view/premium live event schedule next year as they're moving away from gimmick-based events, according to recent reports from Wrestling Observer.

This is the reason why WWE has scrapped its New Year's Day pay-per-view, Day 1 followed by Hell in a Cell in June. Now it appears that Money in the Bank will also be added to the list of canceled PPVs.

While speaking with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes noted that WWE has talked about bringing Money in the Bank Ladder Matches back to WrestleMania instead of hosting those in a standalone event the next summer.

If the changed planning is being followed then WrestleMania 39 Night One and Night Two may end up hosting the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches or vice-versa, respectively.

On a contradictory note, WrestleVotes also stated why WWE may not eventually consider those MITB ladder matches for the WrestleMania card.

"I don't think they're going to do that. Let's say Money in the Bank was scheduled for Allegiant Stadium, and they're hoping to get 50,000 people. If you can do that on the back of Money in the Bank, I don't think you put that show in the garbage and put the matches WrestleMania."

Advertisement

As noted above, the Money in the Bank 2022 edition was originally scheduled to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada but the PLE was moved to MGM Grand Garden Arena due to poor ticket sales.

It should be noted that from the innovation of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2005 (WrestleMania 21) to 2010 (WrestleMania 26), this gimmick match was a part of the biggest event of the year.

As the popularity of the match increased, WWE introduced a separate pay-per-view for Money in the Bank in 2010, and hence the tradition of seeing those ladder matches at the Show of Shows ended at WrestleMania 27.

Since WrestleMania has become a two-night event since 2020 and it will continue to be so in the foreseeable future, the MITB ladder matches could be a great way to stack things up. As for the canceled PLE, WWE is expected to bring more international shows like Clash at the Castle to their calendar.