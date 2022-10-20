Wrestlemania 39: Possible opponents for Roman Reigns at WWE PLE

Bengaluru, Oct 20: Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne 'The Rock’ Johnson is a highly-anticipated matchup for Wrestlemania over the last few years. But the COVID-19 pandemic and the latter’s filming schedule have prevented that from happening.

WrestleMania 39, billed as WrestleMania Hollywood is a perfect place to book this match that could also turn out to be the final match for the Hollywood Megastar Dwayne Johnson. But in case that doesn’t happen, WWE is keeping its options open.

For a long time, Drew McIntyre was the only top babyface standing up against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and he was speculated to dethrone the champion at Clash at the Castle premium live event in the United Kingdom.

The title change didn’t happen, and as a follow-up, WWE has newly built strong babyfaces lined up for the top heel of the company for matches in 2023 including Wrestlemania 39. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has revealed the names as stated below, "In time for 2023 they would have Cody Rhodes, Wyatt and Strowman, and Lashley unless Lashley beats Lesnar."

While all these names are within active in-ring competition in WWE, Cody Rhodes is the only one still in the middle of an injury hiatus. But the source stated in his update that the second-generation superstar is doing well and is expected to return sooner than he was initially supposed to.

“Rhodes appears to be a little ahead of schedule in healing. He’s working with DDP. Things are normal for him in real life but obviously, any upper body weights he can use are extremely light.”

Originally the idea for Rhodes to return was during the 2023 Royal Rumble but now he could show up by the end of 2022. No firm date around the happening is available as WWE wants this to keep close to their vest to receive the loudest pop.

After returning to the WWE at Wrestlemania 38 Night Two, 'The Prodigal Son’ rose to stardom as the top babyface figure of the Monday Night Raw roster during his feud with Seth Rollins.

It ended with the Hell in a Cell match between the two, the last match that Rhodes could compete in due to a torn pectoral muscle. Rollins even aggravated the injury with a brutal attack, the night after the premium live event.

That being said, Rhodes vs. Rollins IV is already in the pipeline but the ultimate goal for WWE will be to put back Rhodes to his earlier top status so that he could be a valid option to take the Undisputed title away from Roman Reigns, possibly at Wrestlemania 39.