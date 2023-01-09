WrestleMania 39: Update on Ronda Rousey’s match at WWE PLE

Bengaluru, January 9: With Wrestlemania 39 season right around the corner, the women's championship picture on Smackdown changed dramatically after a new champion emerged dethroning the most protected character on the blue brand - Ronda Rousey.

As seen on the December 30 episode of Friday Night Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

But soon after the match, Charlotte Flair returned to WWE programme for the first time since WrestleMania Backlash and challenge Rousey for a title match that was accepted without hesitation.

Flair went on to pin Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship and thereby become a 14-time World Champion.

Originally, the former champion was planned to continue with her reign throughout the Wrestlemania 39 season to culminate in the much-anticipated singles contest against Becky Lynch that's now reportedly been scrapped.

According to Wrestlingnews.co, Ronda Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley is now planned to happen at WrestleMania Hollywood. The source didn't specify how the two will be booked as these two names belong to separate brands.

On a contradictory note, The Baddest Woman On The Planet could also be going after the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. On her gaming stream, she was asked whether she's planning to get her title back from Flair.

In response, the 2-time Smackdown Women's Champion stated that she's bored of that blue-stripped title and now she wants to go for the tag titles along with Shayna Baszler:

"I don't know, guys. I'm kind of tired of Charlotte. I'm tired of that Title. I already did it, you know? I'm thinking of taking over the tag division."

That being said, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Bayley's Damage CTRL faction, the current Women's Tag Team Champions could be up for their biggest challenge, to date against two former UFC Superstars.

There's a rumour going on that Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler could also be happening at WrestleMania 39. But it appears that they will continue to act as a tag team. Also, Xero News added that this match isn't slated to happen at the Show of Shows.

The source also informed that it was the WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H who decided to book Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Title as he wanted a big change.

Most of the top matches for WrestleMania 39 were leaked on the internet where Flair was scheduled to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship and Rousey vs. Lynch was listed for Smackdown Women's Championship.

Apparently, Triple H felt like shake things up heading into WrestleMania season and the process commenced with the title switch.

"Triple H was the one who decided on Charlotte dethroning Rousey on SmackDown as he wanted to shake up the WrestleMania plans as everything had been getting leaked online and WWE had taken notice."