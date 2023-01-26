WrestleMania 39: Will The Rock make a non-wrestling appearance at WWE PLE?

Bengaluru, January 26: WrestleMania 39 is coming up in a couple of months at a point when WWE is going through a lot of changes. On April 1 and 2, the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California will be the place to witness the extravaganza.

For the first time, Vince McMahon won't have his hand in WrestleMania booking but that's not the reason why we're not getting the mega Roman Reigns vs. The Rock main-event match.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, The Rock feels he does not have enough time to be back in shape where he could be in-ring ready for such a huge platform.

"Anything is possible, and it's certainly possible he could be keeping everything a secret from all by one or two people, but the word is that he doesn't have the time to get in the shape."

It was added that WWE had known this fact for a while and they always had a backup plan to make things up, possibly with a future push for Cody Rhodes. Besides, many believe that The Rock could be booked in a non-wrestling role similar to 'Mania 30 or 31.

In this regard, Ringside News was told by a tenured member of the creative team that while The Great One won't be in "ring shape" for a match with Roman Reigns by WrestleMania, he can still appear on the show.

At this point, no ideas have been pitched for the legend in a non-wrestling capacity.

"Can Rock appear on the show? Yes. Nothing determined or discussed yet. But "in ring shape for a match with Roman" can't happen by then."

Not having The Rock vs. Roman Reigns from WrestleMania Hollywood is a major letdown for some of the WWE Universe but rest assured that a huge backup plan is already there to cover up the blow.

Ringside News also asked whether Vince McMahon's recent return could affect WWE's WrestleMania 39 pitches but the source was told by a tenured member of the creative team that "WrestleMania is planned."

With the WrestleMania card already put in place, WWE has to commence builds toward those matches and it should kick off with this weekend's Royal Rumble premium live event scheduled from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.