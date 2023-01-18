WrestleMania 39: Will Vince McMahon affect The Rock’s return at WWE PLE?

Bengaluru, January 18: For almost a year now, WWE Universe are speculating to see The Rock returning to action in the main event of WrestleMania 39 since the show is scheduled from his home turf of Hollywood.

The Rock is rumoured to challenge his real-life cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the Main Event of WrestleMania 39 Night Two. However, there's still no confirmation on whether it will be happening or not.

The general belief is that The Great One will enter the Men's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant, later this month in order to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 39. But things are pretty uncertain given how busy the veteran name is in real life.

Plus, there's a lot ongoing in the corporate side of the WWE with Stephanie McMahon not being in charge of the company as the CEO. Vince McMahon is back on the board as the chairman and many believe that he will also provide his creative input in the ongoing WWE storylines.

The Wrestling Observer reported that McMahon's recent return to WWE's Board of Directors won't affect Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's WrestleMania plans given that there's a sketched plan in the first place.

Basically, marquee players like The Rock or John Cena will always be allowed to move through their original WrestleMania 39 plans irrespective of whether McMahon takes over the WWE creative department or not.

"The basic thing is that Dwayne Johnson is going to do what he has the time to do. If he has time, the Vince stuff is going to have no impact whatsoever. He's going to do it if he feels he can do it well and he has time to train for it. Which he may not because of the XFL," the source continued.

"The Vince thing will have no impact. A sale to Saudi Arabia is a different story but that's not gonna happen before WrestleMania anyway most likely. Vince coming back, is it going to affect John Cena? Is it going to affect The Rock? No, they're going to do whatever they were going to do before."

In the meantime, social media is buzzing about The Rock possibly showing up on WWE TV, earlier than expected during the WWE Raw 30th anniversary, next week.

The Bloodline - Jimmy and Jey Uso along with Solo Sikoa informed this week on Raw that an acknowledgment ceremony for The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will be held on WWE Raw 30 with every generation of The Bloodline being present at the ring.

This upcoming segment certainly leads the fans to believe that the greatest one of The Bloodline, that's The Rock will eventually attend the segment to plant the seeds for his WrestleMania 39 encounter with Roman Reigns.

Also, The Great One could end up announcing his presence in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match as WWE has already teased his appearance by adding electricity to the official poster of the pay-per-view event.

At this point, The Rock (11/4) stands as the second-favorite to win the Men's Rumble behind the favorite Cody Rhodes (10/11) who already confirmed his entry into Rumble. Sami Zayn (3/1) is the third favorite to win and challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.