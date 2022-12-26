Wrestlemania 39: WWE Legend reportedly booked in gimmick match after Christmas arrest

Rey Mysterio had built a legendary career in WWE capitalizing on the dramas unfolding on television around his family. That tradition is expected to continue when he competes against his own flesh-and-blood Dominik Mysterio at Wrestlemania 39.

Inspired by Rhea Ripley, Dominik turned heel by attacking his father as well as WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event 2022 in September.

The night after the WWE PLE, Dom aligned himself with the Judgment Day heel faction and attacked Rey Mysterio on multiple occasions. On Thanksgiving night, she and Rhea invaded Rey’s house and assaulted him.

The 25-year-old WWE Superstar then tried to repeat the same actions on Christmas Eve but this time Rhea was slapped by Dominik’s mother, Angie Mysterio. Cops were also involved as Dom ended up getting arrested.

Before pulling out in the police van, Dominik told Rhea that he won’t survive in jail and also advised her to call their Judgment Day buddies to bail him out. Rhea then had a breakdown in the middle of the road.

The interesting family saga is now continuing on social media where Judgment Day members are trying to get the #FreeDom hashtag trending on social media. Rhea also noted on Twitter by simply stating that Christmas was cancelled.

Advertisement

That being said, the ultimate father vs. son duel has been reported by WWFOldSchool where Rey Mysterio will take on Dominik Mysterio at Wrestlemania 39. This will be an inter-brand match since Rey is a Smackdown roster member while the entire Judgment Day resides on Raw.

Moreover, the source has also provided updates about the stakes to be raised higher than ever as Rey Mysterio’s legendary mask will be on the line in this upcoming match. WWE is likely to host a passing-the-torch encounter where the baton will be passed to the new-generation Mysterio.

This will be the second time that Rey and Dominik Mysterio will share the ring at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Previously at Wrestlemania 37, the duo captured the Smackdown Tag Team Championships to become the only father-son duo in WWE history to become tag champs.

Dominik made his in-ring debut at Summerslam 2020 by wresting Seth Rollins. Despite coming up short, his in-ring efforts were praised by fans and critics. The belief is that he has the tools to take forward the Lucha Libre wrestling culture of his father.

To date, the youngster has been residing in the mid-card shuffle of the WWE Raw roster. A win over Rey Mysterio at the Biggest Event of the Year could push him right into the next level where he could start gunning for singles championships in the WWE.

Wrestlemania 39 is scheduled for April 2 and 3, 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. As of this writing, no superstars or matches have officially been announced by WWE for the premium live event.