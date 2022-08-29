WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: Match card, Date, Start Time in India, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

Bengaluru, August 29: Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown present the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 premium live event (PLE) this weekend with an undisputed championship match serving as the headliner.

The inaugural edition of the Clash at the Castle will mark the first ever WWE stadium live event in the United Kingdom (UK) since the 1992 SummerSlam and also the company's first UK PPV overall since Insurrextion in 2003.

The PLE, which takes the name of Cardiff Castle will be headlined by two of the biggest names on the roster battling to reign supreme as UK's own Drew McIntyre challenges the undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Apart from the undisputed Universal title match, two more titles will be on the line in the form of the SmackDown Women's Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

While SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan makes her second title defence when she goes up against Shayna Baszler, Gunther, the Intercontinental champion will look to defend the title against Sheamus.

Plus, the Clash at the Castle card will also include a six woman tag team matchup as the team of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka face the team of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky.

Also on the card, a fight that was postponed from SummerSlam will take place as Riddle, who has recovered from injury, is all set to face Seth Rollins.

More matches may be confirmed in the go-home shows of Raw and SmackDown, but the card features only five fights as it stands on Monday (August 29).

Here is all you need to know about WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: