WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: New Match set; Update from Women’s Tag Tournament

Bengaluru, August 16: WWE’s Clash at the Castle 2022 card is getting stacked with each passing week. Following this week’s Raw, an originally planned Summerslam match has been added to the WWE Network Specials set for next month.

The returning Riddle will take on top Raw Superstar Seth “Freakin’” Rollins at Clash at the Castle in a much-anticipated matchup. No stipulation has been announced for the matchup.

Over on Raw, Riddle made his return after the beatdown from Rollins at Summerslam and informed us that he has been cleared to return and the next time he sees Rollins – it’ll be a battle.

Rollins wasn’t intimidated by those words as Riddle ran out to the ring to attack him. A brawl broke out between the two superstars through the crowd and WWE Officials had to appear to break things up.

Afterward, in a backstage interview, Riddle challenged Seth Rollins to a match at Clash At The Castle. Rollins never accepted the match but it has now been officially added to the match card of the event.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Premium Live Event takes place on Saturday, September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Till now, four matches have been confirmed for the show:

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

– Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

– Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss

In more news from the August 15 episode of WWE Raw, the first semifinal matchup from the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has now been made official for next week.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka advanced to the semifinal with a win over Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, last night. Bliss and Asuka were then announced to face the team of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Kai and SKY got a win over 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina to advance to the semis, last Monday night.

From the right side of the bracket, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li to advance to the semis. This week, NXT’s Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will face Natalya and Sonya Deville for the remaining spot in the semis.