WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: New Title Match set; Update from Women’s Tag Tournament

A new WWE Intercontinental Championship match featuring two United Kingdom natives has been confirmed for Clash At The Castle PPV.

The reigning IC Champion Gunther will defend his title against top Smackdown superstar Sheamus in a fresh lineup which is interesting given both these names are heels on the WWE roster.

The latest episode of Smackdown featured a Fatal-5-Way Number-One Contenders match for the IC title. Apart from Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Sami Zayn were the rest of the four superstars.

The finish saw Corbin launching Sami shoulder-first into the ring post but Sheamus came from behind and leveled him with a Brogue Kick to secure a clean pin-fall win and earn an opportunity for the mid-card title of WWE.

It should be noted that Sheamus will become WWE’s 27th Grand Slam Champion if he can win the IC title at the upcoming PLE. This is the only title that he never won in his entire WWE career. The last belt he held in WWE was the United States Title in 2021.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 premium live event takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Check out the updated card for the show,

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus

Six Women Tag Team Match

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

In more updates from this week’s Smackdown, WWE made a change to the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament. NXT stars Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction replaced Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in the first-round match against Natalya and Sonya Deville.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared in a pre-taped promo to inform us that Stark sustained an injury at this past Tuesday’s NXT Heatwave event and was thus unable to compete.

Then Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in the opening match of Smackdown to advance to the next round of the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Natalya almost got the win by applying the Sharpshooter on Dolin but the legal Jayne came from behind and rolled Nattie up to secure the pin-fall win. Now, they will face Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah in the semifinal match, next week on Smackdown.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament will also continue on Raw, this Monday when the team of Asuka and Alexa Bliss take on Dakota Kai and Iyo SKY in the first semifinal match to determine one of the finalists.