WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 results, recap and highlights

Bengaluru, September 4: The inaugural edition of Clash at the Castle went down last night from the United Kingdom with a 60K+ raucous crowd in attendance.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns featured in the main event match against Drew McIntyre, while two more championships from WWE Smackdown were also on the line.

Additionally, a bitter rivalry between Seth Rollins and Riddle culminated in a physical match. WWE Hall of Famer Edge was also in action in a tag team match.

Check out the recap and results from the 2022 Clash at the Castle PLE that took place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales:

- Madcap Moss and Street Profits (Montez FEmrd and Angelo Dawkins) met Mr. Money In The Bank Austin Theory and Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) in a Six-Man Tag Team Match in the Kickoff Show. Montez Ford pinned Gable with his pendant Frogsplash from heaven to pick up the win for his team.

- Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai defeated RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss in the opening Six-Woman Tag Team Contest of Clash at the Castle.

Iyo took out Asuka and Alexa with a Moonsault outside the ring. The three heels then ganged up on Belair. Bayley got the pin-fall win on Belair with the Rose Plant.

- Intercontinental Champion Gunther (with Ludwig Kaiser and Fabian Aichner of Imperium) defeated Sheamus (with Butch and Ridge Holland) to retain his championship.

Two-Time WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart was sitting at ringside for this match. Butch took out Gunther's allies with a Moonsault outside the ring.

Sheamus brought back his Celtic Cross move but failed to get the pin to win. Gunther hit a Powerbomb and then a lariat for the pin-fall victory. Sheamus received a standing ovation from the crowd after the match.

- Liv Morgan (c) defeated Shayna Baszler to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship. After a knee to the face, Shayna delivered a Gutwrench Suplex for a near fall.

Shayna then got Morgan in the Kirifuda Clutch but the latter escaped and ran in with the ObLivion, out of nowhere for the pin to win.

- Edge and Rey Mysterio (with Dominik Mysterio) defeated Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest with Rhea Ripley) in the tag team match.

Edge donned a Lucha mask while making his grand entrance. During the match, Rhea Ripley attacked Dominik at the ringside. Rey made a save with a splash.

Rey went for the 619 but Balor broke it up. Dominik tripped Finn and Rey connected with the 619. Edge immediately followed it up with a Spear on Balor to get the pin to win.

After the match, Dominik turned on Edge by hitting a low blow before leveling Rey with a Clothesline. Judgment Day laughed at Edge and Rey as Dominik left.

- Seth Rollins defeated Riddle in the next match. During the finish, Rollins talked trash about Riddle getting divorced.

A fuming Riddle almost hit Rollins with a Steel Chair on the outside. Rollins escaped the chair shot and managed to hit his opponent with a Stomo. Rollins then hit another Stomp from the second rope to get the pin-fall victory.

- Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Clash at the Castle. Karrion Kross and Scarlett were seated at ringside for this match alongside Tyson Fury.

Roman Reigns walked by himself in the match because Paul Heyman was still in the hospital and The Usos weren't medically cleared due to McIntyre's assault on SmackDown.

Both men hit their respective finishers on several occasions but didn't manage to get the pin to win. At one point, Austin Theory came out to cash in his Money In The Bank contract, but Tyson Fury knocked him out with a punch.

Then Drew hit Roman with a Spear and a Claymore Kick and went for the cover, but The Usos' younger brother Solo Sikoa pulled the referee out of the ring.

With the referee down at ringside, Solo attacked Drew. Roman took advantage of the situation and speared his way to get the pin-fall win over Drew.

After the match, Tyson Fury got in the ring and had a face-to-face confrontation with Reigns in the ring before shaking hands. McIntyre and Fury then sang a song to send Clash at the Castle off the air.