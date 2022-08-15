WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: Spoiler on 3 TBA matches and Main Event

Bengaluru, Aug 15: The first major WWE Stadium Show to be hosted in the United Kingdom in three decades is barely three weeks away and fans are all pumped about it. In the main event of the premium live event on September 3, Drew McIntyre will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Overall, the three below-mentioned matches have been confirmed by WWE for the PLE prior to this week’s Raw,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

– Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the following three matches are in the pipeline to be added to Clash at the Castle lineup in the coming Raw and Smackdown episodes,

– Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

– Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest)

– The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

Advertisement Advertisement

Riddle is set to appear on this week’s Raw for an interview session, indicating that he might be gunning for the impending match against Rollins that was originally set to happen at Summerslam. Eventually, it should be confirmed for Clash at the Castle.



As for Finn Balor, he is a resident of Ireland, and his insertion into the PLE match card comes as a no-brainer. Given his ongoing rivalry with Edge, a dream one-on-one bout is expected at the coming event.

But first, the WWE Hall of Famer will have to take out Balor’s ally Damian Priest on the August 22 episode of Raw. From Smackdown, The New Day and The Viking Raiders will culminate in their physical rivalry at the September PLE.

According to Jason Powell, Drew McIntyre was pulled from this past weekend’s two WWE Live Events (in Salisbury, Maryland, and in Atlantic City, New Jersey) due to lower back issues. This obviously started rumours around the PLE main event match.

But it was noted that WWE is giving Drew rest in order to protect the huge upcoming title match against Reigns in 3 weeks. Many do believe that he will dethrone The Tribal Chief and secure his never-before-see title match-winning moment in front of live fans.

Earlier this year, Drew was dealing with similar neck issues. But he rehabbed hard and made an unthinkable return within a month, in time for the Men’s Royal Rumble 2022 match.

At this stage, Drew’s shoulders are reportedly feeling sore as he is continuously wrestling on TV and live events to cover up the absence of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

McIntyre was seen competing on the August 12 episode of SmackDown where he teamed up with Madcap Moss to defeat Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Backstage hope is that he will be okay before WWE Clash at the Castle emanates from the UK.