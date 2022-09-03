WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: Spoiler on Main Event outcome including possible return

Wait of three decades for the UK fanbase of WWE will be over after just a few hours as the company is all set to present a huge Stadium Show in Cardiff, Wales in the form of Clash at the Castle 2022.

The WWE Network Specials will have a much-anticipated Main Event where Drew McIntyre will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Fresh off from a championship celebration for his two-year-long title reign, The Head of the Table is poised to stretch it further as much as possible but it’s very likely that The Scottish Warrior is more than ready to take the title away from him.

Betting odds are still slightly favoring Roman Reigns to retain his title, making the fans think that the undisputed champion tag will still be intact with him following Clash at the Castle.

But according to WrestleVotes, there’s a pretty good chance that McIntyre will end up dethroning Reigns from this historic title reign. After all, the challenger’s been built as the top-most babyface of the Smackdown roster for a reason. Here’s more from the source,

“For the first time in a long time, there has been some discussions creatively regarding Roman Reigns dropping the title(s). I’m hearing multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead…”

To make things even more interesting, interferences are also expected during this championship bout. Undefeated Boxing Heavyweight Champion and also a UK-native Tyson Fury will be ringside for this match who already has a beef with McIntyre.

Besides, Dr. Chris Featherstone claimed on his Pancakes & Powerslams Podcast that the current plan calls for Bray Wyatt to return at Clash at the Castle 2022 and make an immediate impact.

It was noted by the source that the former Universal Champion is slated to do something via which he will start regularly featuring in the main event picture, moving forward. That being said, it’s assumed that Wyatt’s return will affect the main event match.

The 2022 WWE Clash at the Castle takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. During this week’s taped edition of Friday Night Smackdown, no new matches have been added to the existing card that’s given below,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

– Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

– Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest)

– Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss