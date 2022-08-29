WWE Clash at the Castle: Spoiler on Smackdown Women’s Title Match

Bengaluru, August 29: Clash at the Castle has been set up as a milestone event in the history of the WWE as it marks the first WWE pay-per-view to be held at a stadium in the United Kingdom since 1992 Summerslam at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Overall five matches are confirmed for the premium live event and betting odds for the title matches are out, courtesy of BetOnline. In one of those top matches match for the night, Liv Morgan will defend her Smackdown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler.

According to the released odds, Liv seems to be a heavy favorite to continue with her title reign against Baszler. The odds list the Smackdown Women's Champion standing at -140 against the +250 underdog against The Queen of Spades.

Back at Money In The Bank Premium Live Event, Liv won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night to become the new Smackdown Women's Champion.

Then at Summerslam, Liv retained her championship against Ronda Rousey in a singles encounter and became the first superstar to pin Ronda on two separate occasions. However, she actually tapped out to Ronda and got the win only because of the referee's controversial decision.

Thereafter Shayna's dominance continued over her during the ongoing feud, forcing many to think that Liv has been portrayed as a weak champion despite being the number-one babyface superstar in the WWE Smackdown women's division.

The speculation is that at Clash at the Castle the former Riott Squad member will be able to re-write her story with a clean win over the former NXT Women's Champion to solidify her strong status.

In more updates from the rumour mill, Ronda Rousey is being speculated to be added to the title match since she's showing up on Smackdown on a regular basis despite getting suspended by the WWE. The former champion also never got a fair rematch even after tapping out the champion at Summerslam.

Besides, Rousey is prominently featured on the Clash at the Castle poster since the PLE was announced, leading the fans to believe that WWE will eventually book her in a match, most likely in the blue brand women's division title match.

According to the latest updates from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ronda Rousey is scheduled to appear at the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. But she's not booked to feature in any match, as of this writing.

"I don't know if Rousey will be going to Cardiff for the show but she is not going to be scheduled for a match. The original plan for the show was to have her on it which is why they got her back on TV right away.

"The long-term idea for her was to be a heel, but obviously, right now the storyline with her suspended and defying authority is for her to be a babyface."

The Baddest Woman on the Planet will also be on Smackdown, this week for the PLE's go-home edition as she seeks to be suspension-free. We will have to tune in to the FOX show to know what's in store in her fate en route to the UK PLE.