WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Mega match set featuring two former UFC Champions?

Bengaluru, October 4: A month from now, WWE will return to Saudi Arabia with their latest premium live event in the country, the 2022 edition of Crown Jewel. As always, top WWE Superstars and a couple of mainstream names should be booked for the Wrestlemania-caliber event.

Ringside News was told by a tenured member of the creative team that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg won't be working this Crown Jewel PLE. But, Brock Lesnar will be there to appear on the show and possibly to compete in a mega match.

According to a follow-up report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar's opponent for the latest edition of Crown Jewel could be none other than UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, turning a long-waited matchup into reality.

Cormier made an appearance on Raw, last night, live via satellite while he will make his in-person WWE debut at this weekend's Extreme Rules 2022. At the premium live event, he will be the Special Guest Referee for the Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.

It's likely that Cormier has entered a deal with the WWE that will allow him to be physical in the ring. Lesnar vs. Cormier in WWE isn't also shocking since the company hosted a similar match back at Crown Jewel 2019 - Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez.

Saudi Arabia sports authority as well as WWE wants mainstream attention through the shows in the middle-east country and putting two former UFC Champions against one another is the best they could offer.

After sharing a confrontation inside the Octagon at UFC 226, a UFC Heavyweight Championship bout was expected between Cormier and Lesnar in 2018, but the latter decided to stay retired from MMA competition by pulling his name off the USADA pool.

So far, Brock Lesnar has had an eventful year in 2022, and facing Cormier would add up to his below list of accomplishments:

- Won the WWE Championship twice.

- Won the Royal Rumble match for the 2nd time in his career.

- Competed in his first-ever Elimination Chamber match and won it to capture the WWE Championship.

- Main-evented WrestleMania in the biggest "Title Unification Winner Take All" bout in WWE history.

- Main-evented SummerSlam for a record 8th time.

- Competed in his first-ever Last Man Standing match.

WWE Crown Jewel premium live event is scheduled to take place Saturday, November 5th, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from a TBA venue. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is the only confirmed match of the night.