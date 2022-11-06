WWE Crown Jewel 2022 results, recap and highlights

Bengaluru, November 6: WWE presented the fourth edition of the Crown Jewel premium live event (PLE) where Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the main event.

WWE Raw Women's Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships were also on the line on the night alongside a Steel Cage Match.

Plus, Brock Lesnar went head-to-head against Bobby Lashley in a physical battle at the event that took place at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Check out the recap and results from the 2022 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event:

- Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley in the opening contest of Crown Jewel 2022. Lashley kicked out of a German Suplex-F5 combo and hit back Lesnar with a Spinebuster.

Lashley applied the Hurt Lock but Lesnar didn't want to give up. Lesnar used the ring ropes to push back as he fell on top of Lashley to get the pin to win. An irate Lashley punished Lesnar with The Hurt Lock after the match.

- Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of DAMAGE CTRL defeated Alexa Bliss and Asuka (c) to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Before heading into the match, Bliss and Asuka appeared in a backstage interview when Bray Wyatt's logo showed up on the TV screen to distract Bliss for a second.

In the match, Nikki Cross interfered and attacked Alexa while the referee wasn't watching. Dakota took advantage of it and pinned Alexa to win the match for her team.

- Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) in a Steel Cage Match. In the finishing moments of the match, Drew was about to escape through the door, but Scarlett blocked him by using pepper spray again like Extreme Rules.

Drew then managed to win the match by climbing down through the wall while Kross was trying to escape through the door. It appeared that Drew's feet hit the floor first.

- The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) (with Rhea Ripley) defeated The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

All the six competitors battled in the ring when Rhea Ripley got involved and attacked AJ at ringside. This allowed Balor to hit AJ with the Coup De Grace finisher for the pin to win.

- Braun Strowman defeated Omos (with MVP). As the fight spilled outside the ring, Strowman ran through Omos in a big spot.

Back in the ring, Omos went for his Tree Chokeslam move but Strowman escaped the hold and countered with his Running Powerslam for the pin to win.

- The Usos (c) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland) to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. The Brutes were targeting Jey Uso during the end without realizing that Jimmy was the legal man.

Jimmy came from behind and helped Jey in leveling The Brutes before the twins came off the top ropes with dual Frogsplashes to secure the pin to win.

- Bianca Belair (c) defeated Bayley to retain her Raw Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing Match. The match went all over the ramp and the two competitors even used a golf cart to put down each other.

The finish saw Bayley using a set of steel chairs but Belair countered by hitting a KOD on that pile of chairs. Belair then trapped Bayley in a ladder underneath the bottom turnbuckle. Bayley was unable to escape as the referee counted to ten to get the victory.

- Bray Wyatt made his ominous presence at Crown Jewel to inform the WWE Universe that was in pain when he wore The Fiend's mask in the past. But Uncle Howdy flashed onto the screen to invite him to wear the mask back to end the segment.

- Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos) defeated Logan Paul (with Jake Paul) to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Crown Jewel 2022.

Paul showed some incredibly agile moves to impress the fans. At one point, he went for Heart Break Kidd Shawn Michaels' iconic Sweet Chin Music finisher but Reigns planted him with a Uranage.

Logan then stunned Reigns by countering with the latter's own Superman Punch before hitting a Frogsplash from the top rope out to ringside through the table on Reigns.

The Usos were out to check on Reigns and they attacked some YouTuber guys from Logan's team. This led Jake Paul to make his way out to the ring to take out The Usos.

Logan hit another Frogsplash on Reigns only for a near-fall. Solo Sikoa then tried to interfere as Logan leaped off him and The Usos to take them out.

Back in the ring, Reigns was waiting for him with a Superman Punch followed by a Spear for the pin-fall win. For two consecutive years, Bloodline stood tall to send Crown Jewel off the air.