WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Steel Cage and Gigantic First-ever Match confirmed

Bengaluru, October 22: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross feud has been continuing on Smackdown over the past several weeks. Now, they'll be engaged in a rematch at the Crown Jewel premium live event under a stipulated environment.

On the latest episode of Smackdown, Drew McIntyre revealed that WWE Officials banned him from attacking Kross until they lock horns at the upcoming Saudi Arabia show, this time inside a Steel Cage.

The Steel Cage stipulation comes after they faced each other in a Strap Match at the Extreme Rules PLE on October 8. Kross got the win in that match because of interference from his wife and manager, Scarlett.

She prevented McIntyre from hitting Kross with a Claymore Kick by entering the ring. Scarlett then used some kind of pepper spray to blind him, allowing Kross to hammer on his neck with an elbow and get the win.

Apart from the caged rematch between McIntyre and Kross, it's also been announced by the WWE that two of the resident giants of the company will collide at Crown Jewel 2022 edition in a first-time-ever capacity.

It will be Braun Strowman vs. Omos in a "Battle of the Giants" match at the November PLE. After stalking each other from a distance last week, the two behemoths came face-to-face in the ring this week.

Strowman would ask MVP to put his client Omos to a match against him at Crown Jewel and MVP immediately accepted the challenge. A few minutes later, The Nigerian Giant shoved The Monster of All Monsters off the ring with ease to send a message.

Since returning to the WWE, Strowman has been on a winning streak over the past few weeks. On the other hand, Omos hadn't lost a match since his main roster debut in 2021 except for his loss at WrestleMania 39 against Bobby Lashley.

The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel premium live event will take place on Saturday, November 5 at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The updated match card for the WWE Network Specials goes as follows:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul

- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

- Braun Strowman vs. Omos

- Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

- Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) (with Rhea Ripley) vs. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson)