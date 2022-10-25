WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE Date and Location officially revealed

Bengaluru, October 25: One of most brutal structures in the history of WWE, Elimination Chamber will return early next year alongside a gimmick-based WWE Network Specials attached to it.

As per the confirmations from WWE's official website, the Elimination Chamber premium live event/ pay-per-view will emanate from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

This marks the first WWE PLE to take place in the city in 14 years. The last time Montreal hosted a WWE pay-per-view event was Breaking Point in 2009. Also, this will be the first WWE PLE in Canada since SummerSlam 2019.

WWE noted in their statement that following the success of the recent Canadian live event tour (in cities like Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, and Edmonton), Friday Night Smackdown for the Elimination Chamber weekend will also emanate from the Bell Centre on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Combo tickets for the non-USA PLE and Friday Night Smackdown will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.ca while Individual tickets for both shows will be available beginning Friday, December 2 at 10 AM ET. Fans can now register for presale opportunities by going to this link.

The Elimination Chamber match originally debuted at Survivor Series 2002 and got hosted in separate pay-per-views like SummerSlam or No Way Out until WWE dedicated a separate PPV to it starting in 2010. Since then, this PPV has been an annual tradition in the WWE calendar except for 2016.

The 2023 edition of Elimination Chamber will mark the second straight international edition of the PLE since last year the event took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The confirmation around the PLE most likely means that WWE won't be hosting a Saudi Arabia show before WrestleMania 39 like they have been doing since 2020.

After the reported cancellation of WWE Day 1, the currently confirmed WWE premium live event schedule stands as follows:

- Crown Jewel 2022 - Saturday, November 5, 2022, from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

- Survivor Series 2022 - Saturday, November 26, 2022, from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

- Royal Rumble 2023 - Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

- Elimination Chamber 2023 - Saturday, February 18, 2023, from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

- WrestleMania 39 - Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 2023, from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (billed as Los Angeles/Hollywood California)

- WrestleMania 40 - Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania