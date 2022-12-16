WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: December 16, 2022

Roman Reigns returns from a three-week hiatus

Three weeks have passed by since The Bloodline's major win over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes at Survivor Series WarGames inside the WarGames structure.

That win came after Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to Bloodline and didn't bother to low-blow his real-life buddy Kevin Owens, allowing Jey Uso to secure the victory with a Frog-splash off the top rope.

Now that The Honorary Uce has been ingrained in the group, it perhaps is time for The Head of the Table to approve the same. Roman Reigns will be there on Smackdown and he admittedly has something big in store for Zayn.

The Canadian Superstar also helped The Usos to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and Butch, last week. Afterward, Jey Uso urged him to get a new shave and haircut since a surprise from Reigns is waiting for him as a reward for his loyalty.

GUNTHER vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Title

Two weeks ago, USA representative Ricochet defeated Mexico's Santos Escobar in the final of the inaugural Smackdown World Cup in the main event and as per the stipulation of the match, he also secured an Intercontinental Title Match opportunity.

As confirmed by the WWE, that match will go down, this week where The One and Only will challenge the leader of the Imperium in a highly anticipated encounter with the mid-card WWE Title hanging in the balance.

Ricochet had previously challenged GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 24 episode of Smackdown which marked GUNTHER's first title defense. Two weeks prior, The UK native also captured the title from Ricochet on June 10.

DAMAGE CTRL to defend WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Tegan Nox made her surprise return to WWE during the December 2 episode of SmackDown where she save Liv Morgan from an attack by Damage CTRL members to initiate a rivalry.

Momentums continued for her when Raquel Rodriguez's sudden help allowed her to be on the winning side with Liv against Shayna Baszler and the Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, herself.

As Nox and Liv managed to form instant chemistry in and outside the ring, WWE management was happy to instantly book them in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match against DAMAGE CTRL - Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on Smackdown, tonight.

A rare Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Three resident tag team members of the WWE SmackDown roster - Hit Row, Legado del Fantasma, and The Viking Raiders have built bad blood among themselves over the past several weeks and things have reached a boiling point.

The first two teams were already on each other's bad books when The Vikings appeared out of nowhere and obliterated both of them with an assault. Hit Row was quick to return the favor as they ambushed their adversaries, last week to seek redemption.

Now, these three teams will be let loose in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match that also cones under the No-DQ capacity. That being said, the Chicago crowd should brace for a collision when an old-school brawl gets underway on SmackDown.