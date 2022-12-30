WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: December 30, 2022

John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn

After a long wait of more than six months, John Cena will make his long-awaited return to WWE as he teams up with Kevin Owens in a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Smackdown.

The two former best friends, Zayn and Owens haven't been on the same page for quite some time. After a backstage altercation on the December 16 edition of Smackdown, he convinced The Head of the Table to request a tag match to put an end to KO.

The plan backfired as Owens pursued none other than John Cena to team up in the tag match and the latter was convinced since it would keep his streak of being in action in WWE, each year since his 2002 debut, intact.

That being said, Cena and Owens, the two former bitter rivals will have to co-exist to take down The Bloodline members in a mega match on Smackdown. This would be Cena's first in-ring outing since SummerSlam 2021 which was also against Reigns.

Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Smackdown Women’s Title Match

Since her debut on the main roster following WrestleMania 38, Raquel Rodriguez quickly rose to the top of the women's division. Now, for the third time in her career, she will challenge for the Smackdown Women's Title.

Rodriguez emerged as the new number-one contender for Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship by winning a Gauntlet Match, last week in the Holiday edition of Smackdown.

The ever-resilient Rodriguez overcame the likes of Emma, Tegan Nox, Xia Li, and Liv Morgan, before finally pinning Sonya Deville to secure the victory but one more obstacle was put before her as demanded by the champion.

Shayna Baszler came out as the unannounced final match participant and targeted the injured left arm of Rodriguez. Despite the torturous acts, the challenger secured a roll-up win to earn the title match opportunity set for tonight.

Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline

WWE has been advertising Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa in a singles capacity in a potential hard-hitting encounter for Smackdown. A few weeks ago, Sikoa helped The Usos retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and Butch to set up this match.

Prior to this, Sheamus and Sikoa last competed on the October 21 episode of Smackdown with the latter name coming out on top.

Since joining WWE's main roster at Clash at the Castle in September, Sikoa is yet to be pinned. Hence, The Celtic Warrior's job to conquer the efforts of The Samoan Street Fighter won't be that easy.

Lacey Evans to debut new gimmick on Smackdown

On-screen character changes for Lacey Evans will continue on WWE TV when she returns on Smackdown for the umpteenth time, this year. WWE hasn't announced whether she will be seen in action during her upcoming appearance.

Starting from the December 2 episode of Smackdown, WWE started airing vignettes showing Evans undergoing has been undergoing rigorous training sessions with her fellow United States Marine Corps to go back to the basics.

This apparently teased a babyface appearance when she shows up on Smackdown but it's yet to be confirmed. Lacey was last seen in action on November 11 where she lost a six-pack challenge to determine the number-one contender to Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship.