WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: January 13, 2022

Bengaluru, January 13: The newest edition of Smackdown comes with a huge challenge for The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline as he will have to vanquish the challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Besides this, an Intercontinental Championship match will serve as the co-main-event of the night where an almost seven-footer giant receives his first title match opportunity since his summer return.

Plus, a new rivalry could be kicking off for two top babyface players of the blue brand as the January 13 Friday Night Smackdown episode emanates from RESCH Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Check out what's in store for the latest episode of Smackdown on FOX: