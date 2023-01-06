WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview and schedule: January 6, 2022

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Scottish Warrior is back and he is on the go for seeking vengeance on The Bloodline. The first step in doing so could be dethroning The Usos from their tag title reign.

In the height of an explosive showdown between Sheamus and Solo Sikoa, The Usos' had to come that allowed the latter to steal the win against the former five-time world champion.

Thereafter, a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes was incited where Ridge Holland and Butch were neutralized. As Sheamus was about to beat, Drew McIntyre reemerged on SmackDown to make the save.

Soon after, it was announced that McIntyre and Sheamus will be teaming up to take on The Usos with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on the line during the latest upcoming episode of SmackDown.

This pair was originally supposed to challenge for the titles a few weeks ago but McIntyre was out of action due to an injury that also forced him to stay out of action from WWE's Holiday Live Event in Madison Square Garden.

Royal Rumble 2023 Qualifying Match

The Royal Rumble 2023 card has just begun to shape up with the recent announcement of a Pitch Black Match by the WWE between Bray Wyatt vs. Ricochet. Now, the second person to enter the Rumble Match (after Kofi Kingston) should be known on SmackDown.

Last week, Top Dolla was unhappy after the Superstars of SmackDown made fun at the expense of his botch from an earlier match. The Hit Row member responded by shoving Ricochet off his feet.

After the confrontation, WWE announced that Dolla will now compete against The One and Only on SmackDown and the stakes are high since it's the first Men's Royal Rumble Qualifying Match for the 2023 edition.

SmackDown welcomes back Charlotte Flair

New Year will introduce us to Charlotte Flair with new in-ring gear and music but her motto remains the same and that's to stay on top of the women's division with the championship belt around her shoulder.

As seen in the December 30 episode, despite the efforts, Raquel Rodriguez had to give up to Ronda Rousey's Arm-Bar due to her injured arm in the SmackDown Women's Championship Match.

Before Rousey could celebrate the title match win, Charlotte made a shocking return from an injury, caused by Rousey herself, and immediately challenged the champion to a title match showdown.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet opted to feature in this impromptu matchup and thereby drop her SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte after failing to kick out of a roll-up.

Thus, The Queen became a 14-time WWE Women's Champion who will now step foot in her home with the coveted gold by her side. WWE has thus expectedly booked Charlotte to appear in a fan-appreciation segment on tonight's SmackDown.