WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: June 24, 2022

Bengaluru, June 24: One week after a jaw-dropping return of The Beast Incarnate, we expect massive fallouts on June 24th edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown en route to Summerslam 2022.

But before that, Money in the Bank awaits and two more participants will be determined on the show via the announced qualifiers. Also, WWE Intercontinental Championship will be on the line on the June 24 episode of Smackdown that takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

During the June 17 edition of the blue brand, Riddle clashed against Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match in the main event slot. He gave it all but in the end, Reigns came out on top by spearing The Original Bro out of mid-air.

After his first successful title defense following Wrestlemania 38, The Head of the Table boasted some and then intended to leave with The Usos when Brock Lesnar’s music hit the arena.

A hometown ovation was reserved for the six-time WWE Champion who proceeded to massacre Reigns and The Usos with a flurry of F5s. Afterward, WWE announced that Lesnar will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Summerslam 2022 in a Last Man Standing match.

Now, the latest promo around Smackdown indicates that The Bloodline should find a way to stop the 'vengeful beast’ or more destruction could be waiting in their path. There’s no confirmation available whether Reigns or Lesnar is actually scheduled to be on the show given their limited time schedule.

WWE announced that an Intercontinental Championship rematch will go down, this week where Gunther will defend against the former champion, Ricochet. The match was confirmed during a backstage segment with Kayla Braxton.

Two weeks ago, the undefeated Gunther pinned Ricochet with ease to capture the first championship victory since his main roster entry. Given his dominant streak, The Ring General's first title defense against the high-flying Ricochet should be a cakewalk.

A pair of Money In The Bank qualifying matches are reserved for Smackdown in one of which Shinsuke Nakamura will face Sami Zayn to capture the fifth spot from the men’s fray. To date, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Omos are the confirmed participants for the men’s MITB ladder match 2022 edition.

To add up to the women’s side, Aliyah will take on Shotzi in an attempt to continue their rivalry and capture the sixth spot for the 2022 MITB ladder match. Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Asuka are the confirmed names for the Money in the Bank PLE bout set for July 2nd.