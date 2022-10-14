WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: October 14, 2022

Bengaluru, October 14: Smackdown landscape will be graced by the presence of spooky Bray Wyatt as the terrifying superstar makes his return to WWE's weekly television following his Extreme Rules appearance.

The New Day member - Kofi Kingston will feature in a singles competition against Bloodline member Sami Zayn, while the reintroduced LA Knight will return to in-ring competition against månsôör.

Also, we would learn what is next in store for the new Women's Champion on Smackdown when WWE's blue brigade presents the October 14 episode from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

For weeks leading to Extreme Rules, a mysterious presence in the form of the White Rabbit and QR Codes have been felt on WWE programming before it was finally revealed to be Bray Wyatt at the latest bygone PLE.

The eerie persona is back on WWE TV with his whole Firefly Fun House entourage and The Fiend avatar. Wyatt stayed for just a few seconds on the ramp at Extreme Rules before blowing out his signature lantern and simply urging the WWE Universe to "Run."

Now, one of the most unpredictable and creepy Superstars in WWE history will step into Smackdown for the first time in nearly two years to mark his territory. Wyatt has been enlisted as a blue brand member and the fellow superstars better be ready to "Follow the Buzzards."

Ronda Rousey was right in her element while becoming the new Smackdown Women's Champion at Extreme Rules. Liv Morgan tried to make it a 3-0 score against The Baddest Woman on the Planet but her best efforts in an Extreme Rules environment were just not enough.

The No-DQ environment literally summoned Liv's own funeral courtesy of the only female Olympian Medalist in WWE history. Following the loss, the former champion has blacked herself out of social media and acted in a strange way to hint at a heel-turn on Smackdown.

As for the new champion, she already verbally blasted Liv following the title win, signaling a full-fledged heel run, going forward. Besides, WWE on FOX is also indicating that the next move from Rousey could also be revealed on Smackdown.

Last Friday night, Sami Zayn made the mistake of teaming up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Six-Man Tag Team Match against The New Day and their surprise tag team partner Braun Strowman.

The Monster of All Monsters laid waste to Zayn and Jey Uso outside the ring and thereby allowed Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to gain a pin-fall win over Jimmy Uso. Things became even worse as Zayn experienced another loss on Raw against Matt Riddle despite warnings from Roman Reigns.

Now, The Honorary Uce of The Bloodline gets another chance to redeem himself when he meets Kofi Kingston one-on-one on Smackdown. The Master Strategist will have to make sure of no wrong-doings or else there will be consequences.

Max Dupri willingly cut his ties with Maximum Male Models, a week ago by delivering a beatdown on both ma.cé & månsôör. He also reclaimed his name, LA Knight which used to be his original NXT 2.0 gimmick.

Now, Knight is all set to make his in-ring debut on the main roster as he takes on månsôör in a one-on-one capacity. Will the charismatic superstar be able to secure a victory or will ma.cé and Maxxine Dupri cost him the match? The highly personal showdown takes place, tonight on Smackdown.