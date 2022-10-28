WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: October 28, 2022

Roman Reigns returns to The Island of Relevancy

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is booked for the next title against mainstream celebrity Logan Paul.

As announced during a Las Vegas press conference, a few weeks ago by WWE Chief Content officer Triple H, this match will go down at Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.

Heading into the match, the champion has been dealing with a problem within his own Bloodline faction. A crack is forming, loosening the strong bond of the showrunners due to the recent fallouts between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso.

Last week, Zayn attempted to stop the hot-headed Jey from a sneak attack on Logan Paul. The momentary interruption allowed the social media sensation to lay out the SmackDown Tag Team Champion with one stiff punch.

Now that The Island of Relevancy has experienced a disruption, The Head of the Table is coming back on Smackdown to address 'Main Event' Jey Uso's temper and Zayn's attempts to extinguish those anger issues.

Ronda Rousey issues Open Challenge for Smackdown Women's Title

Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match to become the new Smackdown Women's Champion at Extreme Rules PLE. The two-time blue brand women's champ had also solidified her heel-turn by going bad-mouth against WWE Universe since that win.

The Prizefighter has made it clear she doesn't care about the WWE fans anymore, given they're only interested in their favorites but not who is the best. This is the reason why she pushed back her originally slated title defense from last week, seven days forward.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has now issued an Open Challenge that will go down, this week on Smackdown. She's laser-focused on retaining the gold and we wonder who on the blue brand roster has the guts to step up against her.

Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa

One week after hammering away at each other in a Fatal 4-Way Match, Sheamus collided against Solo Sikoa in a first-time-ever one-on-one bout, last week. Sami Zayn and The Usos interfered in the match causing Sikoa's big win over the former WWE Champion.

But that's not all, as The Bloodline members carried out a vicious attack on Sheamus by putting his arm in a steel chair and using a second chair to smash it onto the steel ring steps.

In the wake of that attack, Sheamus' allies, The Brawling Brutes members Butch and Ridge Holland will be out for payback as they compete in a tag team match against Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. Going by the nature of these competitors, this one should be an extremely physical match.

Hit Row vs. Legado Del Fantasma in a Six-Man Tag Team Match

The ongoing feud between Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma will continue on Smackdown when these two factions collide in a huge six-man tag team encounter.

The program featuring all these former NXT Superstars started after Fantasma debuted on Smackdown, earlier this month and targeted Hit Row, right away under the new managerial strategy of Zelina Vega to continue their beef from the black-and-gold brand.

Now, WWE has confirmed that Hit Row's Ashante 'Thee' Adonis and Top Dolla will pick a mystery partner to keep the number's game equal as they take on Legado del Fantasma members Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro on Smackdown.