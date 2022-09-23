WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: September 23, 2022

Bengaluru, September 23: After a couple of weeks' hiatus, WWE Smackdown will be graced by Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion returns to his 'island of relevancy' to comment on his next title match challenger.

WWE has been teasing the fans with a 'white rabbit' vignette for the past few days and it appears the revelation around it will be made tonight. In another major attraction, Braun Strowman will be back in action since his return to the company.

Plus, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles will be on the line on the September 23 episode of Friday Night Smackdown scheduled from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

After an impressive win over former WWE Champion The Miz at SummerSlam, Logan Paul thinks he deserves a shot at the top prize in the WWE held by Roman Reigns who's also ready to show him who runs this place.

Last week, Paul showed up on Smackdown and offered Reigns to appear at a Press Conference in Las Vegas over the weekend. The two almost got physical during the media event if not WWE Chief Content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque had separated them.

The Game also announced that the mega-fight between the two over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be reserved for the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event set from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5.

With his next title defense looming in, WWE's Head of the Table will now make his grand return, this week on Smackdown. Surrounded by The Bloodline members, we will see how Reigns plans on taking on Paul, someone who is well-known for success in multiple sporting ventures.

Teasers around a 'white rabbit' led the WWE Universe to speculations about a potential return of a top superstar. A QR showed up on the screen during this week's episode of Raw that provided some more clues about the mystery.

By the end of the vignette, a white rabbit was seen hopping around an alarm clock that read 9:23 - signifying that a big reveal could be in store for tonight's September 23rd edition of Smackdown.

WWE also played similar vignettes with red lights at house shows in Bakersfield and Oakland over this past weekend, forcing the fans to guess that it might have to do something with the return of The Fiend Bray Wyatt. There's also a belief that it might have to do something with the top heel, Karrion Kross.

After winning a Fatal-4-Way Number-One Contenders' Tag Team Match last Friday, Ridge Holland and Butch of the Brawling Brutes earned a shot to the Undisputed WWE Tag team Championships held by The Usos.

That match has officially been inserted into this week's Smackdown card as we expect to witness an out-and-out brawl between these two tandems. The Brutes are certainly charged up by listening to their leader, Sheamus who once ended the longest-reigning tag title reign of The New Day.

But when it comes to The Usos, they're carved out of completely different materials, and also the presence of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa at ringside could be the difference-maker in their favor.

The Monster Among Men is back in the WWE and it's unfortunate that Otis and Chad Gable have decided to stand in his path. As a result, WWE announced that one-half of the Alpha Academy - Otis will feature in action against Braun Strowman in the latter's return to competition.

Last week, Strowman took out Ma.çé and Mån.sôör as the members of the Maximum Male Models were walking the ramp to display their "Back to School" collection. Alpha Academy then appeared and momentarily downed Strowman using the number-game before escaping the ring.

But there will be no escape for Otis when he squares off with the larger-than-life superstar in his first match on WWE TV after 16 months. It's almost certain that Otis will be bulldozed by 'Strowman Express' when the latest episode of Smackdown airs on FOX.